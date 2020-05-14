See Sylvester Stallone's message to Nick Cordero in the midst of his recovery

Sylvester Stallone sent a heartwarming message to Nick Cordero.
The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for weeks after his Coronavirus hospitalization, he woke up from a medically induced coma just a few days ago. Lamb's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news with his followers on social media on Tuesday.
"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, Dad, he's awake!" Kloots shared while holding the couple's son, Elvis.
Although he explained that Cordero is "very, very weak," Kloots also noted, "Everything looks good finally. It is very difficult with all of this. You don't want to get too excited because it has been such a journey."
She also added: "What a miracle."
On Wednesday night, Kloots took to Instagram to share a message Cordero received from Stallone. In the candid video, Stallone praised Cordero's talent and sent words of encouragement in the midst of his health battle.
"Hi Nick, this is Sylvester Stallone," started the actor. "Obviously we have never met, but I only hear great things about your work and that you are just a born star."
"I also heard about your tragic situation, and that's something I can't even understand," Stallone continued.
"But obviously, you have an incredibly charming wife and a beautiful son," Stallone said. "And I know you have come as far as you have come, you have what it takes. You have that tiger's eye, you have that talent, you have that will."
"They have given him a horrible hand, a hard hand, and it takes a strong man and a strong family to nullify that situation," Stallone told Cordero. "Take it and put it back in the face of life and say," Guess what? It will take more than that. I am the man. "And you are the man and you are a role model for other people who have to overcome incredible odds."
Stallone concluded his message by telling Cordero: "Keep hitting, you are the man."
%MINIFYHTML6884552c0aa205a799118f8aa326177121%