See Sylvester Stallone's message to Nick Cordero in the midst of his recovery

Sylvester Stallone sent a heartwarming message to Nick Cordero.

The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for weeks after his Coronavirus hospitalization, he woke up from a medically induced coma just a few days ago. Lamb's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news with his followers on social media on Tuesday.

"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, Dad, he's awake!" Kloots shared while holding the couple's son, Elvis.

Although he explained that Cordero is "very, very weak," Kloots also noted, "Everything looks good finally. It is very difficult with all of this. You don't want to get too excited because it has been such a journey."

She also added: "What a miracle."

On Wednesday night, Kloots took to Instagram to share a message Cordero received from Stallone. In the candid video, Stallone praised Cordero's talent and sent words of encouragement in the midst of his health battle.

"Hi Nick, this is Sylvester Stallone," started the actor. "Obviously we have never met, but I only hear great things about your work and that you are just a born star."