Season 2 of CW Mulls & # 39; Katy Keene & # 39 ;; Renewal decision after successful number transmission – Up News Info

The CW is ready to make a decision about the future in Katy Keene "In a few weeks" and the network expects more broadcast numbers to make up for the "smooth" linear ratings.

%MINIFYHTML8353679ddd34f6cb56bd996658c2e98217%

The network will take into account the streaming numbers for the show, which will have all episodes stacked on The CW's digital platform and will launch on HBO Max later this month, before making a renewal decision.

%MINIFYHTML8353679ddd34f6cb56bd996658c2e98218%

CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz added that he had expanded the cast options before a decision.

"Arrow" & amp; Spinoffs from "The 100" "Very Alive" on The CW

Speaking on a call to discuss the network's fall and 2021 calendar, he said he was pleased with the show's creativity. "The linear ratings have been smooth, but we have seen a good broadcast audience," he added. "We will make a decision in a few weeks."

Related story The CW 2020-21 calendar: new season to be released in January, conclusion & # 39; supernatural & # 39; and acquisitions in the fall

Katy Keene released on The CW on February 6. Riverdale The spin-off, led by Lucy Hale, received 13 additional scripts in January.

A second season of the show, which is based on the characters from Archie Comics, was considered probable given that it comes from the creative sponsorships of A-list, Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is led by a well-known CW star in Sano.

%MINIFYHTML8353679ddd34f6cb56bd996658c2e98219%

The CW Plots ‘Superman’ & amp; Ros Batwoman ’Crossover in 2021

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follow the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters: future fashion legend Katy Keene (Hale), singer-songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez / Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and Pepper " It Girl "Smith (Julia Chan) – as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The cast also includes Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde, Katherine LaNasa, and Zane Holtz.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Berlanti, Aguirre-Sacasa, Grassi, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers.

Lost The Lost Boys ’: The CW Boss at the destination of the" Passion "project after shooting the new pilot

The advertising climate has "calmed down," says CW chief sales officer Rob Tuck: "Business is starting to recover"