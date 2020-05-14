Scientists genetically engineered a mouse to be 4 percent human – BGR

The scientists injected human stem cells into mouse embryos and allowed them to develop.

One of the resulting embryos had 4% human cells after an additional 17 days of maturity.

Human cells were found in the tissue that would develop into the heart, brain, and even the eyes.

Scientists who mix the genetic components of two different animal species sound like the start of a bad science fiction movie, but that's precisely what a team of researchers just did by injecting human stem cells into mouse embryos. Just over two weeks later, the team had more mature mouse embryos containing up to 4% human cells.

These cross-species hybrids, called chimeras, were long fictional material, but more recently they have become reality. Scientists in several countries have carried out experiments in which human cells were added to developing animal embryos, but none of them managed to create an animal composed of as many human cells as these mice.

How Science news The researchers reportedly modified human stem cells by adjusting a protein and returning the cells to an earlier stage in their development. This may be what allowed the cells to adapt to their new environment after being injected into the mouse embryos.

After allowing the embryos to develop for an additional 17 days, the scientists discovered that human cells had spread throughout much of the developing animal. Human cells were found in the tissue that would make up the heart and brain and were especially abundant in the blood. Not all embryos developed in the same way, and some had human cells in places where others did not, such as the eyes.

But why do any of this? The idea here is not to create human / animal hybrids simply by doing it. It may seem a lot like "playing God,quot;, but scientists have human lives on their minds. It is believed that if the development of these hybrid animals reaches a certain level of maturity, the animals could play a dramatic role in testing life-saving treatments that could ultimately be used in humans. It is even possible that specific animals, such as pigs, may one day develop human organs, thus offering doctors a new source of healthy organs for use in transplants.

That, of course, is the scientific side of things. The ethics of all this is a completely different story. It's easy for us to say that a human life is more valuable than that of any random animal, but the idea of ​​raising farms of human / animal hybrids just so that we can rip out their guts and glue them onto our own bodies is a bit, well, uncomfortable to think.

In any case, we are not there yet, and although the 4% human mouse is a step in that direction, much work remains to be done.

