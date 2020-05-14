Sarah Paulson on what she thinks of those Adele comparisons

Rumors say that… some fans think Sarah Paulson and Adele Similar.

The 45-year-old actress weighed in on comparisons during the Wednesday episode of SiriusXM EW Live.

the American horror story Star acknowledged she saw some messages about a similarity after the 32-year-old singer posted a photo of herself on her birthday.

"I was on Twitter and I was just scrolling and saying that Sarah Paulson is trending," he recalled. "I thought, 'Wait, what?'

Paulson soon realized it was "Adele's thing again,quot; and acknowledged that this was not the first time that supporters had said the two seemed similar.

"Listen, I'll take it," he said. "I mean, what I wish they would compare was my talent to their talent and say that mine was as great as hers, which they honestly can't say because no one's talent is as great as hers, which is Really irritating. But I'm going to look like her. Man, she's a beauty. So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I'll take it. "