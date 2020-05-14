Sarah Paulson on what she thinks of those Adele comparisons

Adele / Instagram, Shutterstock
Rumors say that… some fans think Sarah Paulson and Adele Similar.
The 45-year-old actress weighed in on comparisons during the Wednesday episode of SiriusXM EW Live.
the American horror story Star acknowledged she saw some messages about a similarity after the 32-year-old singer posted a photo of herself on her birthday.
"I was on Twitter and I was just scrolling and saying that Sarah Paulson is trending," he recalled. "I thought, 'Wait, what?'
Paulson soon realized it was "Adele's thing again,quot; and acknowledged that this was not the first time that supporters had said the two seemed similar.
"Listen, I'll take it," he said. "I mean, what I wish they would compare was my talent to their talent and say that mine was as great as hers, which they honestly can't say because no one's talent is as great as hers, which is Really irritating. But I'm going to look like her. Man, she's a beauty. So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I'll take it. "
In addition to comparing Adele to Paulson, many fans commented on the new look of the 15-time Grammy winner.
"My jaw hit the ground,quot; Jenny "JWoww" Farley"he wrote below the post earlier this month.
"I mean, are you kidding me?" Chrissy Teigen additional.
The post marked the first time that artist "Hello,quot; had shared a photo on social media in more than four months. In fact, it has been kept out of the public eye for quite some time. In September 2019, she officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom he shares a son named Angelo. Then in October 2019, she posted a photo of herself on DuckAt the birthday party and captioned the image, "I used to cry but now I sweat."
Speaking of sweat, a source told E! News in February that celebrity "Someone Like You,quot; went to "different gyms,quot;, met a coach, and "stayed active,quot; by "walking and climbing many steps." A source too People The star has changed her eating habits and follows an exercise routine consisting of cross training and Pilates.
"It's easy to focus on your physical transformation, but this really is about something bigger," the source told the magazine. "It got to the point where she didn't feel great. She knew she had to change something because she wanted to be the healthiest mother possible."
