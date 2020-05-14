Sarah Paulson gets excited about Adele when asked about being compared to the singer after her weight loss transformation!

Many fans noticed how much Adele and Sarah Paulson look alike after the singer's weight loss transformation! That said, it turns out that the American Horror Story actress has also heard of it and is flattered!

Paulson made it very clear that it is definitely an honor for her to be compared to a star as talented and beautiful as Adele.

Jessica Saw from SiriusXM asked Sarah while on an episode yesterday: "My Twitter absolutely exploded with people who said 'oh my gosh Adele in her birthday photo looks like Sarah Paulson'. Did you hear that too?"

The actress replied that she was also on Twitter when the photo of weight loss adele taken at her birthday party started to appear on the platform, so she noticed that her own name was also trending!

"I was saying 'Sarah Paulson' was all the rage. I was like, 'Wait, what? I died? What happened?' I was shifting and I thought, 'Oh, it's Adele's thing again.' It's been happening for for a time, this "Adele looks like Sarah Paulson,quot;, "Sarah Paulson looks like Adele,quot;. "Look, I'll take it," said the actress to the host.

She humbly added that: & # 39; What I wish they were comparing is that my talent was with her talent, saying that mine was great as hers, which, honestly, they cannot say, because nobody's talent is as big as hers … but I'll take like her. Man, she is a beauty. So safe. Excellent. Give it to me. I'll take it. I'm taking it.

Sure enough, while the two equally beautiful and talented women have been compared for a time, Adele's most recent photo of her 32nd birthday really solidified that they are the two doppelgangers of each other!

In the instant, Adele showed off her transformation into a black cocktail dress and smiled brightly, her features very similar to Sarah's to the point that some might have sworn she was, in fact, the actress in the photo!



