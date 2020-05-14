Sarah Jessica Parker responds to criticism of this SATC outfit

Carrie Bradshaw costumes at Sex and the city They are known to stimulate a combination of reviews, including this one.
If you're a fan of the iconic HBO series and use Instagram, you may be familiar with the "Every Outfit on Sex & the City,quot; account, where account owners are on "a quest to document every outfit in Sex and the City ". Along with playful and critical captions, the account takes a close look at some of Carrie's seemingly curious and questionable outfit options. On Wednesday, they focused on a look from the show's third season. In the episode, Carrie is cheated on by the famous boyfriend, Aidan, with her ex, none other than Mr. Big. Things get even more awkward when Aidan returns from a trip and tells Carrie that he loves her for the first time.
However, the Instagram account was not so in love with her outfit at the time.
"CHILDREN'S ADULTERY | Is Carrie's affair with Mr. Big her deepest, darkest secret? Or is it the fact that she bought a pair of shortalls at Limited Too?" his legend read. "We can't imagine why our favorite it-girl would gravitate toward a graphic print that vaguely resembles tidal pods. We also can't begin to understand the thought process behind pairing such shorts with an exposed bra and flip-flop sandals. rainbow strips. Scarlet letter or not, this aspect is the sartorial equivalent of a cry for help (S3 / EP10). "
All right, Sarah Jessica Parker He heard her comments and weighed, writing, "I delight in all thoughts, feelings. I will keep mine to myself. It may be necessary to have a good time with the great and legendary @patriciafield. X."
Patricia Field She was the famous costume designer on the show and won multiple awards for her work on the series, including an Emmy.
"And I remember every item well, from head to toe. Including the anklet. X," Parker added.
Fans shared their own witty comments about the Bradshaw outfit. "Hey, considering the weird things we all carry around our houses these days, I can't judge her too much," one person joked.
In the meantime, rest assured that everything is a lot of fun. In February, Parker and his shoe brand teamed up with @everyoutfitonsatc on a pair of incompatible sandals in homage to the beloved character's famous shoe moment with a percentage of proceeds going to charity.
