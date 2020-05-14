Sarah Jessica Parker responds to criticism of this SATC outfit

Carrie Bradshaw costumes at Sex and the city They are known to stimulate a combination of reviews, including this one.

If you're a fan of the iconic HBO series and use Instagram, you may be familiar with the "Every Outfit on Sex & the City,quot; account, where account owners are on "a quest to document every outfit in Sex and the City ". Along with playful and critical captions, the account takes a close look at some of Carrie's seemingly curious and questionable outfit options. On Wednesday, they focused on a look from the show's third season. In the episode, Carrie is cheated on by the famous boyfriend, Aidan, with her ex, none other than Mr. Big. Things get even more awkward when Aidan returns from a trip and tells Carrie that he loves her for the first time.

However, the Instagram account was not so in love with her outfit at the time.

"CHILDREN'S ADULTERY | Is Carrie's affair with Mr. Big her deepest, darkest secret? Or is it the fact that she bought a pair of shortalls at Limited Too?" his legend read. "We can't imagine why our favorite it-girl would gravitate toward a graphic print that vaguely resembles tidal pods. We also can't begin to understand the thought process behind pairing such shorts with an exposed bra and flip-flop sandals. rainbow strips. Scarlet letter or not, this aspect is the sartorial equivalent of a cry for help (S3 / EP10). "