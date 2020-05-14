Sara Molina says the rapper's future is more "for the streets,quot; than her due to her alleged 9 baby babies

For the past week, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been causing a storm in entertainment media headlines. A judge reportedly told 6ix9ine to keep the use of his social media a secret, but since he was released to his home, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been on Twitter and Instagram once again.

For example, near the beginning of the month, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill were fighting back and forth in the ‘Gram. Meek Mill taunted the rapper, and Tekashi 6ix9ine joked that Meek Mill had just received a baby in the world and was more concerned with a "rainbow-haired Mexican,quot; than with his own son.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tekashi 6ix9ine has also been fighting with other artists, including Rich The Kid and Meek Mill, among many others. Earlier today, Future was reported to have also gotten involved after Tekashi reportedly referenced him in a social media post.

The store claims that 6ix9ine contacted Future and asked him how to calm a woman's accusation that her baby belonged to her. According to new reports, 6ix9ine's baby mom Sara Molina appeared in a music video for Rich The Kid.

The future was clearly happy about it. He wrote on his Twitter account, "dey using n * gga's baby mom as an accessory now." She went on to say that she was the type of girl who "belongs on the streets," although Molina had a slap that was too good to hide.

Of course, Future fans know that his reputation is not the most royal or esteemed. Sara told him succinctly that he had "nine baby moms," so if anyone belonged to the streets, it was him. Sara Molina is also not the only person who addresses Future's personal life.

It was reported earlier this week that even the host of the Wendy Williams Show He had something to say about it.

Wendy took the stage before her virtual audience to embarrass any woman who "slept,quot; with Future because of her many moms.



