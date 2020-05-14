Home Entertainment Sara Molina responds to the future after he refers to her as...

Sara Molina responds to the future after he refers to her as a & # 39; support & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The dispute between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid took another turn when Sara Molina, 6ix9ine's baby mom, was spotted filming a video with Rich, and Future turned to social media to call her "support."

"Dey using baby momma nighas as accessories nowSkull young nighas TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU," he tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©