Sara Molina responds to the future after he refers to her as a & # 39; support & # 39;

The dispute between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid took another turn when Sara Molina, 6ix9ine's baby mom, was spotted filming a video with Rich, and Future turned to social media to call her "support."

"Dey using baby momma nighas as accessories nowSkull young nighas TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU," he tweeted.

Future then fired a series of tweets directed at Sara, including claiming that she belongs on the streets.

Sara was not happy and jumped on Instagram to answer:

"With 9 mommy babies, sir, you are more for the streets than me."

Tekashi and Rich The Kid have been going back and forth on social media after a jeweler alleged that the rapper owed him more than $ 200,000. Rich denies the accusation, and after being controlled on social media by 6ix9ine, he quickly closed the competition by posting both of his net worth.

Is Sara wrong for jumping in the video or not?