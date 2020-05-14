Sara Molina drags Future's girlfriend Lori Harvey into the fight

Tekashi 6ix9ine's personal life has been presented for all to see for the past year and a half. With the high-profile court case involving the federal government and the Bloods of Nine Trey Gangsta; His subsequent conviction and imprisonment, in addition to his dominance on social media over the past few weeks, Tekashi is undoubtedly back on the minds of many in the industry.

Also, his little mom, Sara Molina, has been found in the sights of some of Tekashi's enemies, including Future. As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine turned to his social media to jokingly ask how he gets rid of an alleged baby mom, and Future responded by teasing Tekashi.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sara Molina was seen getting into a car with one of 6ix9ine's rivals, Rich The Kid, after filming a music video together.

Future referred to Sara as a "street girl," and Sara applauded pointing out the rapper's story of getting women pregnant.

Now Lori Harvey, Future's girlfriend, has also been drawn into the social media dispute. Sara wrote on her IG account that it was actually Future who should care about her personal life, before saying that Lori had been hanging out with Diddy and her children.

Sara refers to Lori Harvey, who allegedly dated P. Diddy and her son, Justin Combs. Last summer, Lori made headlines after it was reported that she was hanging out with Justin and her much older father.

Regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, it was also said earlier this month that he has another woman who claims to be the mother of one of his children. However, she claims that 6ix9ine has not supported her financially after saying she would.

As previously noted, Tekashi 6ix9ine went to his social media account to ask Future how he would deal with such a complicated situation, considering that the Atlanta artist himself has immense experience on the subject.



