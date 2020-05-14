San Francisco restaurateur Nick Bovis will plead guilty to wire fraud and cooperate in the Nuru corruption scandal – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Authorities announced Wednesday that San Francisco restaurateur Nick Bovis has agreed to cooperate with a federal investigation, pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in connection with a corruption scandal involving the Director of Public Works for San Francisco, Mohammed Nuru.

%MINIFYHTML08db924c59283daf6c53f4beda77686215%

US Attorney David L. Anderson and Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation under John F. Bennett of the San Francisco Division made the announcement with a press release on Wednesday. The parties requested that a hearing be scheduled next Thursday before the United States District Judge, H.E. William H. Orrick will allow the defendant to plead guilty to the video conference charges.

Originally, 56-year-old San Mateo resident Bovis was charged in a criminal complaint filed on January 15 of this year alleging that Bovis and Nuru, a 57-year-old San Francisco resident, had attempted to bribe a San Airport Commissioner Unidentified Francisco with cash and free trips in early 2018. Nuru and Bovis were allegedly involved in a plan to offer bribes in exchange for the commissioner's help in winning a bid for the right to run a restaurant at San Francisco International Airport. .

Bovis and Nuru's arrest in January led to more than two dozen subpoenas against individuals and companies the following month during an increasingly extensive public corruption investigation.

Several San Francisco supervisors have called for an independent investigation into the corruption allegations.

%MINIFYHTML08db924c59283daf6c53f4beda77686216%

The new information released by the government on Wednesday charges Bovis with two separate crimes: honest services wire fraud and wire fraud. Bovis has signed a plea agreement that he wants to plead guilty to both crimes. The terms of the plea agreement require Bovis to cooperate with an ongoing investigation in addition to turning over any assets acquired as a result of its illegal conduct.

The conduct underlying the crimes for which Bovis pleaded guilty was brought to court in a separate "Attachment A,quot; that was filed under seal. However, although the factual basis for the plea agreement is not public, the information released Wednesday reveals some details about the crimes Bovis has committed to.

For example, the alleged honest services wire fraud started years before the fraud alleged in the original complaint, indicating that Bovis began participating in the honest services wire fraud scheme "on an unknown date, but at least as soon as in 2015, and continue until January 28, 2020 or so. " In addition, the information alleges that Bovis "participated in … a plan to defraud the public of their right to the honest services of public officials, through bribes and kickbacks,quot; and that Bovis transmitted an electronic communication on March 22, 2018, in relation to the plan.

Regarding the electronic fraud count, the information alleges that Bovis participated in the plan as of April 2018 and that he used electronic communications to promote the plan.

Bovis faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine for each charge he agreed to plead guilty to. The court may order additional terms of supervised release and restitution.