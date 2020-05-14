San Francisco issues city-specific guidelines for retail sidewalk pickup – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Officials in San Francisco on Thursday issued detailed guidelines that retail stores eligible to reopen on May 18 must continue to operate within specific coronavirus restrictions.

Mayor London Breed made her initial announcement about the reopening of San Francisco's retail businesses on Wednesday.

Initially, the city was expected to allow only florists, bookstores, cosmetics stores, and a few others to reopen Monday for pickup and delivery services. During his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Breed announced that he was expanding that order to any retail store that has direct access to the street.

The guidelines issued by San Francisco describe the security requirements and restrictions for retail companies, as well as for associated manufacturers and warehouses. The guidelines are available online at SF.gov/curbside.

Before a business can open, it must prepare, publish, implement, and distribute a social distancing protocol for each of its facilities, and a written health and safety plan that addresses all applicable best practices outlined in the directives. from relevant SF Health Officer.

“Allowing retail to operate storefront pickup is a big step for our small businesses, which have

I've been struggling since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Breed said." Companies that will be able to open next week may not be able to operate as they used to, but hopefully they will offer some support. We will be carefully monitoring our key COVID-19 indicators, and we will be ready to quickly make any adjustments as needed to respond to a spike in cases, or an increase in hospitalizations. "

The key requirements of the current city health order remain in force, including the requirements to remain

home except for essential needs and certain permitted activities, including outdoor businesses

and activities. In addition, the Franciscans must follow the social distance

requirements and wear face covers when waiting in line to be picked up or inside companies.

Under the amended health order, any retail store in San Francisco that faces the street will be

able to operate under the following conditions:

Pickup in store, on the sidewalk, or outside only. Customers cannot enter the store.

No more than 10 people may be on-site at retail facilities at any time. Smaller stores

you may have to limit staff to less than 10 to allow for social distancing.

Stores must have access to an adjacent sidewalk, street, alley, or adjacent street

Parking for customers to pick you up using any form of travel allowed. The collection area

It must not block pedestrians or cause pedestrian or vehicle congestion.

Parking for customers to pick you up using any form of travel allowed. The collection area It must not block pedestrians or cause pedestrian or vehicle congestion. Retail stores in a closed and closed mall cannot reopen at this time, except when the store in question has a separate entrance to an outside sidewalk.

City officials estimate that this will include more than 90 percent of retailers in San Francisco. Businesses can request a free temporary loading zone for their SFMTA businesses.

In addition to retail stores, some manufacturers, warehouses, and logistics businesses will be

allowed to open. The companies that manufacture the products sold in previously covered retail stores and

No more than 50 people will be allowed to operate on-site at the facility at any time.

Companies that provide logistics and warehousing support to previously covered retail stores and

Having no more than 50 people on site at the facility at any one time will also be allowed to operate.

"This is a significant step on the gradual path to the new normal," said SF Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax. “As we take these hopeful steps, we will continue to balance them along with protecting the health of the community. We will closely follow the data, in order to move forward, pause or increase restrictions, depending on the spread of the virus in the community. "