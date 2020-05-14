Samsung QLED 65 "TV, Bralette Six-Pack, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, MacBook Pro 2019, Bose SoundSports and more

Graphic: Gabe Carey Graphic: Gabe Carey

Tired of your ISP tracking all your movements? Would you like it to be MUCH easier to trick Netflix into believing you reside in Norway? Well here is a solution that will cover your butt for at least a year and a half: ZenMate VPN offers 6 months free when sign up for a year at $ 2 / mo—A revealing discount of 80%. Give it a try and if you hate it you only like the $ 25 in the hole.

But we think you will like it. ZenMate VPN comes from the same house that brought you CyberGhost VPN, one of the top five virtual private networks, according to our sister site, Lifehacker. The main difference is? ZenMate is cheaper and has fewer servers, plus the customer is limited to a contact form on the website. Meanwhile, CyberGhost has 24/7 live support chat, and the server count is almost ten times higher.

Both of them ZenMate and CyberGhost have great deals right now, so check them out along with the rest of the best VPN deals this week in our always updated evergreen abstract.

Are you a self-proclaimed audiophile? Do you listen to music all day every day? Well you're in luck because Bose Soundsport Headphones are $ 150 in Adorama. They regularly cost $ 200, but with an instant refund, you'll save $ 50 on these bad boys. The Bose headphones have the incredible sound you're used to and have a built-in microphone and up to five hours of use. They also come with a handy carrying case to store your buds until you're ready to use them. Take a couple before they go.

If you try to get mean by listening to NPaaaaaahhh, Wicked Aaudio Hum 900 Wireless Headphones it's only $ 24 ovah at Meh. This is big business, so grab them while they're happy and don't miss out on yourself.

This article was originally published by Gabe Carey on 05/08/2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/14/2020.

The highest-value brands have hit the market with QLED TVs, a class of TVs that use quantum dots to achieve brighter, brighter colors. Samsung pioneered the momentum, but not without the exorbitant upfront costs for early adopters. The 65 "Q9F, for example, used to cost more than $ 5,000, but it's yours today at B&H Photo for $ 1,800. It's the lowest price you'll find on a new condition model, and they're not always that easy to find these days, so take advantage if you've been looking for a great upgrade.

Today, you can save up to $ 300 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with a 13.3 "Retina display, 1.4GHZ quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and more. Your maximum savings will depend which model you get: the The 128GB model has a discount of $ 150 for a total of $ 1,150while a 256GB model costs just $ 50 more thanks to a steep $ 300 discount. Will ship pretty soon on B&H Photo.

All that glitters may not be gold, but this Samsung portable ssd totally is; Now you also have a $ 20 discount on B&H Photo. Whether you need it for travel, need to add some extra storage to your computer in a hurry, or just like having a backup of all your important files on hand, a portable SSD with plenty of space will solve most of your problems. Storage without taking up a lot of space on your desktop.

Looking to ruin your favorite bops without breaking the bank? The right Bluetooth speaker can fill your room with your favorite songs while you review your tasks, or just play a podcast while browsing the web. There is no shortage of good speakers on the market, but they can be quite expensive, and right now is probably a good time to save where you can. The Anker Soundcore Flare + Bluetooth Speaker, generally $ 100, dropped to $ 70 today on Amazon. It offers decent sound without costing too much, and its ambient LED lights can help add a nice vibe to the room and turn things around.

Whether you have adjusted or not, looking at your laptop from the kitchen table all day is not conducive to good posture, and could eventually take its toll. One way to avoid too much neck strain is to get a good monitor. However, they can be expensive, so finding the right one is tricky. The Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24 "Monitor It doesn't offer the best resolution or the largest screen, but at only $ 175 today at B&H Photo, it's a relatively affordable way to bring some extra space to your home office screen.

A few weeks ago, our new Associate Editor at The Inventory, Quentyn Kennemer, a self-proclaimed "refurbaphobia", became Back Market after checking a perfect condition of the iPhone 8 That changed his perspective on restored devices forever. Now that same website is selling a refurbished 64GB iPhone 11 in "good" condition for $ 600 as part of its flash sale iPhone 11 using the promo code FLASH.

Save money while keeping landfills free of e-waste. As we all know, our planet is not in a position to handle 1-2 million years of decaying iPhone. While planned obsolescence is a factor to consider when buying refurbished, you don't have to worry about not getting the latest iOS updates when you're buying the LAST iPhone for $ 100 less.

Without taking proper precautions, your privacy may not be fully secure while browsing the web over a public connection. That's where a good VPN comes in: it will help you keep your browsing anonymous and mask your IP address from prying eyes. There are many options to choose from, ranging from free services to high-quality services. CyberGhost VPN is offering its service for just $ 100, exclusively to Kinja readers, when they subscribe for three years of the service.

It's worth considering, but CyberGhost VPN has been noted for not having public audits, with some voicing concerns about the use of trackers. If that worries you, there is many other great options out there like TunnelBear.

You may not be able to absorb viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure that your air is a little more pleasant to breathe. Oreck's highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell Filtration System is ready for a massive theft at SideDeal right now: en only $ 179 to have one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It is suitable for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three speed settings and includes remote control.

And if you're wondering why it's worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Oreck Patent Air Purifiers Truman cell Filtration uses EP (electrostatic precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping dust, allergens, pet dander and smoke. While performance is similar to that of HEPA Media, Truman cell Filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

That means it will eventually pay off.

B&H Photo is running a crazy treatment on a LG Ultrawide 34 "1440p monitorComplete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks primarily to its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this type of kit is not cheap. You'll have to sit for this one: it usually costs $ 1,000, but clip the coupon and you'll save $ 250.

That is still almost a month's mortgage, but hey, at least you will have achieved total immersion in your games, which should forget about the fact that you are eating ramen for the foreseeable future.

Do you need a personal TV or were you already looking for one after this pandemic? Well you're in luck because for a cheap price $ 150you can put your hands (and eyes) on it Vizio 32 "LED TV. He's $ 60 off the original B&H Photo list price, and he's totally smart! It has voice control, additional apps, and screen mirroring technology to make your TV turn off the wall! Take this before he leaves!

We've all lost a few empty files over the years, like a project you didn't save before Windows installed an update, or a faulty disk that took all of your family photos. However, it does not have to be this way. With a good backup drive, you can make sure that even if something happens to your computer, like it being stolen or perhaps an unfortunate spill, there is another copy of all your important files somewhere safe. Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive It's a great option for people with a lot of data, so it even fits large movie libraries or photo files, and it costs $ 100 at B&H Photo.

If a battery bank has not yet been secured, consider purchasing RAVPower's 26,800 mAh three-port modelnow drops to $ 30 when you clip coupon on Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of charging 2.4A. It won't offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (no Qualcomm fast charging), but it's better than having a $ 800 paperweight when you can't find a way out.

Spend enough time with a laptop, and over time, you're likely to be frustrated by its lack of ports. This is especially true since laptops are transitioning to USB-C, while all their older devices are still USB-A. You can fix this with a nice USB-C hub, which will return the ports you are missing, plus a few extras. The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and SD and microSD card slots, and is available right now for $ 18 at Amazon using the promo code ANKERHUB34 as well as a coupon on the page.

While they're great for sketching on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many may find useful. For example, those with RSI issues may find that using a tablet instead of a mouse, while difficult at first, can ease some hand cramps and make things a little more manageable. In any case, Wacom tablets are some of the best you can get, and B&H Photo is currently selling Intuos Pro Tablet for $ 130 off, bringing it down to just $ 140. For anyone looking to upgrade their digital art game, or just ease their hands in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.

By now, you are probably already familiar with the silhouette of your coworkers who have not yet noticed the lighting of your work from home. If you are among them, all hope is not lost. You can grab Ledgo LED Ring Light for $ 160 today at B&H Photo, saving you $ 90. It will brighten your face so that, even in the darkest room, your colleagues can see you while you do your weekly check-in.

Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel or are you just looking for quality pots and pans? Well look no further than him Epicurious 11-Piece Cookware Set. It is made of stainless steel, non-stick and dishwasher safe. the $ 145 The game also has soft handles so you don't have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your golden chicken out of the oven. You will get a pot, two saucepans, a frying pan, a frying pan and four lids. Take this before he leaves!

Oh, the joys of having a bigger vehicle. Not only does it cost more to park in almost every city I've been to, but jump starters are also very expensive. On the positive side, they occasionally go on sale with almost a 40% discount, as is the case with the Gooloo starter In the photo here.

Which can breathe new life into your SUV, truck, tractor, and even yacht, this typically costs $ 80. Compared to the price of $ 60- $ 70 on many of the more compact car-oriented 800A models ( The Gooloo 1500A supports gasoline engines up to 8 liters and diesel of 6 liters), that is a high luxury tax for owners of larger wheels.

Get a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $ 50 per trimming the coupon presented here and entering the promotional code UDQ34XOM in box. You will never have to worry about the death of your truck or phone again, thanks to its built-in 15,000 mAh power bank functionality.

This article was originally updated by Gabe Cary in March 2019 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer 05/14/2019.

If you're looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than Winix Air Purifier. TO $ 179It is 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection discs to capture pollen and dust and anything else that may irritate you or anyone else in your home. It is also a humidifier that can fill approximately three gallons of water a day. I'd grab it before it's gone.

Just because he's not at work doesn't mean his "colleagues" —A.K.A, his family — won't eat the leftover meatloaf he was saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely invented by you on the spot, but backed by years of personal experience, suggests that the family is ten times more likely to slip through the fridge than a stranger. Keep yours where you work and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo lets you do it with this 4.4 cu. Ft. Red retro mini fridge, which is $ 301 after a 25% discount.

Daewoo has other colors for this spacious unit for sale for a little less exciting $ 315, including White, City blueand Cream Beige. There's also Mint for $ 340, 15% discount.

At Amazon, you can find a pair of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt skillet It's deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep-dish pizza, and it only costs $ 49 to have one. You also have a 2qt frying pan up to $ 30.

Start with smart lighting with this practical kit, containing the Philips Hue hub and three of the A19 smart bulbs that can be adjusted to any color you want. Hue's colorful bulbs are expensive; anything cheaper is usually one of the white bulbs. This starter set is $ 11 off the list price right now, making it easy to get started. You can even control them with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and Google's Assistant.

People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to see. They are the ideal plant for forgetful people. Succulents were a kind of entry plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mothers and plant dads. Leaf and Clay want to help you enter the guardianship of vegetation with a subscription to three plants delivered to your home each month.

When you become a member of the Plant Club at Leaf and Clay, they choose three distinctly different succulents for each moth. They stand out for each one of them being alive and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’ and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What strange and funny names.

They ship on the seventh of each month, unless your subscription begins later, within three days of purchase. You can cancel at any time. And there is a shipping fee for all subscriptions.

Who doesn't want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is boring and uninspiring, I'd take this $ 19 Cuisinart 6-Piece Knife Set that's 62% off. Includes a chef's knife, a cutting knife, a serrated bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a matching knife. It also includes six knife sheaths and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You will never be confused again about which knife is which, as they are basically color coded. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

If you have had trouble sleeping during these difficult times, you are not alone, but Magicteam could help you. Today your sleeping sound machine is on sale for $ 21.

This noise machine has 4o non-repeating sounds like rain, birds, waves, bonfires, crickets and more. I am a storm girl. It has 32 volume levels that you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy timer to set or you can let it run for continuous playback. This is perfect for any picky person, be it you, an important person, or even a baby.

This agreement lasts only a few hours today or until they are exhausted. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

It's time to update the Fido or Kitty break space while the quarantine is redecorated. Why? Because we owe them for being so great to us these past few weeks. (However, we know they love it.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture sale with discounts of up to 80% off.

Rugs, cats, pens, stairs, and gates are included in this sale. I have an old puppy, so I know it's time to bring him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Regardless of what you choose, we know that your pets will love it for a few days before they finally return to the box that's disregarded in your home or the pile of clothes in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $ 35.

I know I'm not the only one who has spent a lot in my bed these past few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me the feeling that Marie Kando is not arousing joy. The Wayfair half-yearly sale has started and just in time. Obtain up to 70% discount anything in your bed and bath sale.

This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Much nightstands or dresses, rugsand even headers. If you've been enjoying a little shopping therapy, you might want to see how cute and elegant options for storing new goods It is not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and duvets galore, over 250 pieces to spruce up your space. This ultra soft duvet has more than 50% discount and these checkered sheets They have a discount of almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $ 35. This sale ends May 20.

If the blender mentioned by itself does not work, then consider Ninja Mega Kitchen System instead. As you can see above, this pack comes with many more kitchen utensils that could come in handy.

Not only do you get more power from this 1500W system, but it also comes with a 64 oz food processing container for chopping food and even mixing dough. It also has a pair of 16 oz Nutri Ninja mugs with lids, perfect for smoothies. In total, this beastly pack is discounted $ 40 right now.

Summer is a good time to improve the shoe section of your wardrobe. And if you can do it for less money, much better. Keds is known for its classic American look with a small injected flare. There are currently over 100 styles of women's shoes. for sale for $ 25 in Keds.

Slip-ons, sandals and deckers are included in this agreement. There are also a handful of pairs of children, but it's a minimal selection. Some of the collaborations that Keds has made with companies like Rifle Co. have discounts on dedicated sales section but the savings are not that good.

Free shipping on all orders. It is unknown when this sale will end, but I would buy quickly if you see something you like.

Not to be a mom about this, but all the girls who were left without a bra at home for the past million weeks should have had a bit of support. I'm not saying to rush you to boob jail, I'm telling you to give them something to keep them excited. A bralette is a great intermediate. Angelina offers two different six packets of bralettes for $ 25, that's a savings of 83%.

These are cordless, but still provide you with comfortable support and are easy to adjust. Angelina actually calls them the "perfect bra to work from home." Choose from a variety of colors (with a racerback) or the more traditional black, white, and beige package (with a U-back). Sizing covers 32A-40C. And the front is double-layered with the option of leaving the filling inside or taking it out.

Shipping is $ 7.99 or $ 4.99 for a monthly subscription at Morning Save. The sale lasts for the next fifteen hours or until they are sold out.

Who says binge eating is only for college kids and Netflix junkies? They can also go through travel, and that is exactly what I hope many of you will seek to do when we are allowed to move more freely on earth. Get ready now with a new TravelPro two-piece luggage set, now at a record low of $ 121. You'll get a hand-billed combo that features comfortable, durable handles and spinning wheels so you can stroll around the airport like Prince walking towards the asphalt.

Remember when LeBron had leg cramps in Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals and was taken out of the arena? That summer I demanded that it be LeBron’d outside any establishment. That sadly never happened, but Ladder did. This is the product that he and his coach created to make sure it never happens again and that it is now 30% discount with code BEST DAILY.

With the help of said coach, Mike Mancias, for the next four years they worked with a team of nutritionists and wellness trainers to develop Ladder. The three things LeBron requested in this supplement are taste, performance, and quality, and being free of banned substances and contaminants.

I hit any of the sample packages ($ 4- $ 7) To see which one is best for you please circle back and take larger order. This sale also includes wear and accessories, just in case need a new stirrer.

Free shipping on all orders and this offer runs through June 13.

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane gives you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. This is actually great. Your savings will be 20% to 50% off. The sale will continue until the product runs out or until midnight tonight, whichever comes first.

What is really happening at Everlane is this, they periodically choose from a limited selection of overstock and allow you to determine the price. However, it is not a quantity, it is divided into three options and you only choose the one you want. The most coveted items at this event are the trainers, boss bagand the denim jacket. There are about 150 articles in each section for mens and woman.

They are also donating all the profits they get from their 100% human line Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

BOGO Sale The | Reebok | Use code Congratulations Photo: Reebok

As we send the 2020 graduating class of high school and college students to an uncertain future, they may also have comfortable shoes. All jokes aside, it will be difficult and buying one and getting a free deal in a few kicks could make your recent graduation day.

Sneakers, T-shirts, leggings and hoodies are included in this offer. There are 169 items to choose from. If you are grabbing two things with different values, the lower price will be deducted at checkout.

Look, we will not tell anyone if you use this code and you are not a graduate, it is still a good offer to buy a new pair of sneakers for you and a friend.

Free shipping on orders over $ 25 and the sale runs all day.

If you have combination skin (and most of us do), it is often difficult to control an oily t-zone and keep your chin from drying out. This means that multiple elements are needed to balance your skin. SkinCareRX knows that the fight is real and is selling these items. With code COMBO Get a 27% discount at the end of the purchase.

I have said it many times that I maintain something of La Roche-Posay and this the cleanser will get all that dirt out of your pores. Hold this Peter Thomas Roth nebulizer to reduce those pores now that you have them clean. And if you use a moisturizer after this Jurlique day cream It is a great choice.

This sale runs through May 19 and free shipping on orders over $ 49.

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing it much better. This The Wireless Percussion Massager is currently on sale for $ 59. That's over half of its original price, so learn about additional headaches over the price.

This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take you to what will feel like a professional spa date. There are five interchangeable attachments based on your needs. Round, fork, air mattress, flat and bullet have specific objectives. The bullet sounds divine since it helps to break the tension or the knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get approximately two hours of relaxation between charges.

If you've read some of our pieces on SideDeal before and like what you've seen, they offer a $ 4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $ 7.99.

As the summer months approach, it is time to evaluate your sun protection cabinets. I always try to check it because I generally expired SPF and I'm half Irish, so needing a good one is crucial. SkinStore wants you to be ready to have fun in the sun and offers 28% discount on sunscreen and Products infused with SPF with code SPF28 starting today.

Even if you're just going for a short walk outside, it's important to protect your skin, especially if you're younger. You will be shining forever if you protect your pores now. Even a good moisturizer with high SPF It is smart to integrate into your beauty routine. There are many La Roche Posay In this sale and they are universally known for some of the best skin care products, anything of them is golden.

Free shipping on orders over $ 49 and this offer runs through May 19.

This bright and colorful short trench coat It is perfect for spring. Made of stretch cotton twill, it has a variety of stripes of various sizes with a striking color palette, and this new arrival from Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific is currently 30% off the list price.

Monday is the best day of the week. Ok, it's probably one of the worst, but this Monday your friends in Ella Paradis I want to cheer him up with a contest. At the Masturbation May celebration, they will be rewarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.

This is one of his Top Products and Retail Sales for $ 79. Ella Paradis is also running a slightly cheeky sale right now. Enter the code WOW when you pay and get up to 50% discount, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available.

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the USA. USA And be over 18 years old. The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

The fact that Too Faced has their dreamy mascara, primer, and cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four luxury minis with any purchase over $ 45.

You can also take advantage of another sale to get that magic amount. Mix and match three Rich and dazzling lip glosses or three juicy fruit lip glosses for $ 30. This is essentially a half-price deal for one of the best Too Faced products.

Free shipping on all orders. No code is needed for any of these, the cart will ask you to select the minis when you click to complete the payment.

Have you seen the John wick trilogy this month? No? So what do you do with yourself If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world's most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies at a low price – under $ 10 a piece on Amazon Video. John wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 it's $ 7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, it's $ 8. Overall, that's just $ 22!

Now the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is missing the first two movies for whatever reason. Also, while the first John wick It goes on sale quite often, the second chapter does not. Why not save yourself the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and offers and just get them all on Amazon now?

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box The | $ 44

If you are buying LEGO for a toddler, start with one of the LEGO Classic boxes. This great set For starters, it gives you a sizable stack of 790 pieces.

With no step-by-step instructions, this set is ideal for familiarizing children with the little blocks and unlocking some creativity in the process. Of course, there are bigger Duplo blocks for For real young, but LEGO suggests this is ideal for ages 4 and up. Now you have a discount of $ 16.

If your online game subscription time is running out, shop today with huge subscription discounts at CDKeys and Amazon. In the first, add three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $ 25or one year of PlayStation Plus for $ 30. You can also take $ 5 off per year on EA Access on Amazon for both Playstation 4 and Xbox Oneor $ 25 each.

All of these subscriptions give you access to a growing vault of premium games, exclusive discounts and, in the case of console subscriptions, online games. Choose your option.

The Nintendo Switch quarantine search continues. Anyone who has tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for himself or his loved ones, lately knows what is apparently an impossible undertaking. Either you find one and it runs out, prices have risen to unreasonable levels, or you can't find one at all. For now you can grab one on GameStop in gray, Yellowor Turquoise at its suggested price of $ 200.

The yellow model is out of stock online, but in-store stock is plentiful here in Dallas. You can send the other two colors if leaving is not an option. You can even buy the games digitally in that case. Could we suggest investigating Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Get it before someone else secures the last one for them. And once you've set the hours, tap our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own version of the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified task simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

If you're the biggest Shonen Jump fan you know, you need this Jump Force Collector's Edition for Xbox One, now $ 15 off Amazon. This is what you will get in the package now: $ 81:

Full game

Three art boards

Exclusive diorama

Steelbook

Jump force is an epic cross fighting game featuring favorites from the best Shonen Jump anime and manga series, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One piece, Hunter X Hunter, and more.

Whether you're in the middle of a photo shoot, just before taking off for a long flight, or while doing a routine backup, running out of storage space is a real hassle. There are many ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you peace of mind and help you carry all your information everywhere without weighing down your purse. SanDisk 2TB USB-C Portable Drive It's expensive, usually costing around $ 550, but today it drops to $ 300 at B&H Photo. It's not cheap, but the discount makes it a good way to make sure you don't have to stock up on storage again any time soon.

Times are tough right now, and that means buying a new computer can be difficult, even if you really need one. Fortunately, you can get a pretty good computer without spending a nasty amount of money. Apple Mac MiniBringing together a lot of power in a smaller, more affordable package, it's down to $ 690 today at B&H Photo.

For your money, you'll get a 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's not a lot of storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for a little more storage. It's powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get the job done without too much stress, and you'll look great sitting at your desk.

I know CONDEMN it's about breaking some demons limb by limb, but books are tricky things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternalwhich is 20% discount on Amazon, you will have to be a little more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concepts for the latest Bethesda characters. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you're a DOOM fan, be sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably trashes them.