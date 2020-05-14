Salman Khan clarifies that "Salman Khan Films,quot; is not releasing for any movie

The latest controversy surrounding Salman Khan has the actor

pretty angry. It all started with some rumors suggesting that the

the superstar and his producer, Salman Khan Films, have been releasing movies, amid

the emergency shutdown. These false rumors have left the powerful actor

deranged.

Salman resorted to social networks and issued a statement denying these

rumors He clearly stated that neither he nor Salman Khan Films are

casting for any movie. He also warned of legal action against anyone.

spreading false rumors about him and his production house.

See Salman Khan's statement here:

