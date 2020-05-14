Salman Khan clarifies that "Salman Khan Films,quot; is not releasing for any movie

The latest controversy surrounding Salman Khan has the actor
pretty angry. It all started with some rumors suggesting that the
the superstar and his producer, Salman Khan Films, have been releasing movies, amid
the emergency shutdown. These false rumors have left the powerful actor
deranged.
Salman resorted to social networks and issued a statement denying these
rumors He clearly stated that neither he nor Salman Khan Films are
casting for any movie. He also warned of legal action against anyone.
spreading false rumors about him and his production house.
See Salman Khan's statement here:
Salman has been staying on his Panvel farm with his family and
friends since the blockade started.
