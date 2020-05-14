SAG-AFTRA tells members they must get approval before accepting jobs during a pandemic – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA, in an urgent safety notice, tells its members not to return to work or accept a contract for a new job without first obtaining union approval. It is the first time that the guild demands its members.

"In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the high risk to health and safety of actors returning to work in the commercial and entertainment industry, no member should return to work under an existing contract or accept a contract for a new job without first securing union approval, "the notice says.

“Members should contact the union to make sure they are accepting the work that SAG-AFTRA has evaluated and established that the producer / employer has planned and met appropriate health and safety standards. Additionally, such job offers must be consistent with all local, state, and federal guidelines regarding social alienation, essential business closings, and shelter-in-place orders, and must be consistent with existing and applicable collective bargaining agreements.

"Employers and producers remain solely responsible for ensuring the health and safety of all members they employ, and no member shall sign any document that exempts the employer from such liability."

The statement also notes that the union's elected leaders, staff and medical experts, "along with other unions and industry allies, are working 24 hours to develop security protocols in accordance with the best medical and safety information in COVID-19 ".