Russell Crowe tapped for the remake of & # 39; A prophet & # 39;

WENN

The actor & # 39; Deranged & # 39; has signed to play the main character in an upcoming thriller & # 39; American Son & # 39; about an inmate building his own crime syndicate in prison.

Up News Info –

Russell Crowe has landed a new role in the upcoming thriller "American son"directed by the British director Andrew & # 39; Rapman & # 39; Onwubolu of "Blue story"fame"

%MINIFYHTMLc235628e275b49294b744dc11d44a7af17%

According to Variety, the 56-year-old Oscar winner will star as a mobster in the film, a remake of the French Oscar-nominated film. "A prophet" Dennis Lehane has been touched to write the script.

The film reportedly focuses on a man who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster while in prison, builds a multi-racial crime syndicate, shoots down his mentor, and groups together Italian and Russian mafias.

%MINIFYHTMLc235628e275b49294b744dc11d44a7af18%

American Son is based on the critically acclaimed French film, originally directed by Jacques Audiard, who followed an Arab man, played by the actor Tahar Rahim, who is sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mob leader.

Crowe's new role follows news that his thriller "Deranged"It will be a test for the US film industry when it becomes the first film to be officially released in theaters in July 2020 once the coronavirus blockade ends.