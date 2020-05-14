Russell Crowe tapped for the remake of & # 39; A prophet & # 39;

The actor & # 39; Deranged & # 39; has signed to play the main character in an upcoming thriller & # 39; American Son & # 39; about an inmate building his own crime syndicate in prison.
Russell Crowe has landed a new role in the upcoming thriller "American son"directed by the British director Andrew & # 39; Rapman & # 39; Onwubolu of "Blue story"fame"
According to Variety, the 56-year-old Oscar winner will star as a mobster in the film, a remake of the French Oscar-nominated film. "A prophet" Dennis Lehane has been touched to write the script.
The film reportedly focuses on a man who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster while in prison, builds a multi-racial crime syndicate, shoots down his mentor, and groups together Italian and Russian mafias.
American Son is based on the critically acclaimed French film, originally directed by Jacques Audiard, who followed an Arab man, played by the actor Tahar Rahim, who is sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mob leader.
Crowe's new role follows news that his thriller "Deranged"It will be a test for the US film industry when it becomes the first film to be officially released in theaters in July 2020 once the coronavirus blockade ends.