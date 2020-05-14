Rosie O & # 39; Donnell stops watching & # 39; The View & # 39; because it changes

WENN

The 58-year-old television personality, who used to serve as a co-host on the morning talk show before abruptly leaving in 2007, notes that the show & # 39; has been struck dumb & # 39 ;.

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell has a lot to say when it comes to "The viewThe former co-host of the morning talk show reveals in a new interview that the show has changed dramatically, noting that it has been too politically correct than it used to be.

"I don't see it anymore because it bothers me, and because I think it's been much more silly," he explained. He went on to say, "Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound and want to get it all, but in the old days, 'The View' had a lot more real live conversation, and it doesn't. I feel that is already happening. "

The 58-year-old woman also recalled that when she returned to the program in 2014 after her departure in 2007, she was prevented from discussing the sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby. "They didn't let us talk about it. They told me openly: 'We're not discussing it, Rosie'. One of the hosts told me that," he shared.

Rosie joined "The View" in 2006 before abruptly leaving the show after an explosive fight with then-co-host. Elisabeth Hasselbeck about the Iraq war.

In related news, "The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell show"host addressed his enmity with the president Donald trump. "I said a few things about him, not as bad as I could have said … but I just spoke that he was not a self-made man, that he had money from his father and that he said he filed for bankruptcy, and that is what drove him crazy, "he told The Daily Beast this week. "He participated in a tirade for a good decade that has not ended today."

"I don't think he can release a strong woman to confront him. He will not let him die."