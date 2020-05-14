Rocker Ian Anderson insists he won't die after diagnosis of chronic illness

Instagram

Musician Jethro Tull assures his loyal fans that he is not close to death after saying that his days are numbered in the midst of his battle with incurable lung disease.

Up News Info –

Jethro Tull Leader IAN ANDERSON has assured fans that he is not close to death after he was diagnosed with incurable lung disease.

%MINIFYHTML8729e9a368a6b592ce2e7cef5d2a163617%

The progressive rock legend told American journalist Dan Rather that his "days are numbered" in a recent interview, revealing that he had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

His comments referred to fans, who feared the "Living in the Past" singer was terminally ill, but in a statement received by WENN, the 72-year-old has assured devotees that he is not dying.

"Thank you for your concern, but don't worry about the diagnosis of COPD and asthma," he writes. "I've had 14 months without infection and without bronchitis, so last year was my first since my twenties when I didn't get sick at all. The conditions I have are early and I plan to keep them that way."

%MINIFYHTML8729e9a368a6b592ce2e7cef5d2a163618%

He went on to clarify that his comments that his "days are numbered" referred to his singing career, adding: "After all, I'm 73 this August! But it should be fine for a few more years if COVID doesn't." . get me first. "

Anderson went on to explain that he feels he is no more at risk than others of the coronavirus, saying: "In any case, I am less likely to contract it than many people, since I have practiced very safe hygiene for years and social distancing is a way of life for me! "

Dismissing his illness, he continues: "A mild COPD or asthma are things that the millions of people who live around the world live with. But they have no impact on my daily life, as long as I do not get a cold or the flu virus and suffering from severe later bronchitis that, for me, historically continues since I was a young man. "

The rocker has attributed his COPD diagnosis to the smoke machines he has used on stage during his more than 50-year career.