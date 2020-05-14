Rochester Man, 30, killed in rollover accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 30-year-old Rochester man is dead after a rollover accident in Dodge County Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Highway 46 near 170th Avenue in the municipality of Wasioja.

There, a motorist in a 2015 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver, identified as Jama Omar Isse, died in the accident.

The state patrol says the road conditions were humid at the time and that the victim was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.