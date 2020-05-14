Rob Manfred estimates a loss of $ 4 billion for MLB team owners if there is no baseball in 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred tried to put a dollar figure on baseball that is not played throughout this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML04646d960a5ec20deddd8f4fad1cb6b117%

Manfred told Anderson Cooper and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday that the 30 clubs could lose around $ 4 billion combined if there are no games. Cooper did not follow up on how Manfred arrived at that estimate.

Manfred said the teams are willing to host games behind closed doors at the beginning of the season and not receive revenue from fans.

SN QUARANTINE QUESTIONNAIRE: Part 1 | Part 2

"Playing economically in empty stadiums is not a big business for us," he said. "Our owners are committed to doing it because they feel it is important that the game returns to the field and that the game is a sign of a beginning to return to normalcy in American life the way we have always enjoyed it."

Gupta tried to pressure Manfred on reports that the owners are trying to get players to agree to a revenue-sharing plan instead of complying with a March deal that requires players to be paid based on the amount of games played in the season. The players believe that the distribution of income would constitute a wage cut. Gupta then went on to a question about players who feel that the risk of playing under that plan is too great and the optics of the negotiations.

Manfred replied that he has "great confidence,quot; that MLB will reach an agreement with the players association.

%MINIFYHTML04646d960a5ec20deddd8f4fad1cb6b118%

Rays left-hander Blake Snell said Wednesday he wouldn't risk gambling if the revenue-sharing plan goes into effect. Manfred told CNN that MLB would not require players to take the field if they have any doubts.

"We hope to be able to convince the vast majority of our players that it is safe to return to work," he said. "If there are players with health problems or only with their own personal doubts, we would never force them or try to force them to return to work. They can wait until they feel they are ready to come."

To that end, Manfred described a comprehensive testing protocol for COVID-19 and its symptoms and location of contacts once someone tests positive. In particular, he said a Utah laboratory that has been used in the past to evaluate minor league player drug tests will be used to evaluate coronavirus tests and turn the results around in 24 hours.

Anyone found to be positive will be quarantined until negative twice during a 24-hour period, Manfred said.