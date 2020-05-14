Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties report additional deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML8e1c37d823b996d9aa01cd8f7f6e63a420%

– Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Wednesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 95 recently confirmed cases and three more deaths, for a total of 5,343 cases and 228 deaths across the county.

Of the 206 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 67 were being treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 3,030 people had recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 75 cases and 18 deaths, for a total of 3,153 cases and 138 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 25 new cases and five deaths Wednesday, with a total of 725 cases and 24 deaths. The county reported that 477 have been recovered.

The county said 23 people were hospitalized, 12 of them in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday night, 76,043 Riverside County residents had been screened, 33,287 San Bernardino County residents had been screened, and 14,384 Ventura County residents.