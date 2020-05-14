Riverdale has a big time jump in store when he returns

Congratulations to all the "teen,quot; actors in Riverdale, who will soon be able to play real adults.
The CW announced its 2020/2021 schedule this morning, and the biggest news was that all regular CW shows will be delayed until January 2021, as all production is currently closed due to the pandemic. But the most important news for Riverdale is that the fifth season will bring great changes to the program, according to the official description of the season.
Season five of Riverdale It will begin with the last days of our characters as students at Riverdale High. From an epic prom to a bittersweet graduation, there are many emotional moments and goodbyes to come, with some couples breaking up as they all go their separate ways to college, or elsewhere. Then we will dock with our gang again as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their past troubles. And life, and romance, will only get more complicated now that they're twenty … "
That's right, his twenty years!
The fourth season was cut short by three episodes, leaving us with a suspense and some major milestones from the past year still to be experienced, including prom and graduation.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa He also told us last week that the season will kick off with the three episodes that were originally planned (and partially filmed) before production closed.
"I think we are touring in the best and most solid way, but the good thing is what happens after graduation, I think people will be intrigued to watch, but it seems like every episode when we come back is quite dramatic," he said. U.S. "And I think people will bow down and be really attracted to him, so is he ideal? Absolutely not. But I think people will be pleased that we are not talking badly about these stories."
While we'll be seeing all of the characters as adults, we may not be saying goodbye to Riverdale High entirely, as Aguirre-Sacasa told us he's not ready to leave him behind.
"I'll tell you how I feel," he told us. "At the beginning of the season we said we were going to focus a little bit more on high school stuff, and I feel like we did, like the last football game and the last sluts, and then the prom and going to college and a lot of those things, and really, I'm wondering how we keep that franchise going in high school, it's very important to the characters and the brand. And I guess somehow I'm not ready to say goodbye, it's the truth. "
This is probably the best news for all the stars of the show, who are between 22 and 27 years old among the top four. Now they will be able to play much closer to their real age, and the characters of Riverdale they can actually be the adults they really have always been. And Veronica can finally legally drink her own rum!
From now on, if production can start again in September, Riverdale will return for the fifth season in January, Wednesday at 8 p.m. at The CW.
