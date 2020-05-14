Riverdale has a big time jump in store when he returns

Congratulations to all the "teen,quot; actors in Riverdale, who will soon be able to play real adults.

The CW announced its 2020/2021 schedule this morning, and the biggest news was that all regular CW shows will be delayed until January 2021, as all production is currently closed due to the pandemic. But the most important news for Riverdale is that the fifth season will bring great changes to the program, according to the official description of the season.

Season five of Riverdale It will begin with the last days of our characters as students at Riverdale High. From an epic prom to a bittersweet graduation, there are many emotional moments and goodbyes to come, with some couples breaking up as they all go their separate ways to college, or elsewhere. Then we will dock with our gang again as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their past troubles. And life, and romance, will only get more complicated now that they're twenty … "

That's right, his twenty years!