Rihanna Trolls Fans Asking Her About the New Album

Instagram

Fans aren't the only ones eager to hear the new music from the founder of Fenty, as Ariana Grande reveals in a new interview that she can't wait for Rihanna's new album.

Up News Info –

The fans have been bothering Rihanna about the release of his new album, since it's been 4 years since he released his last album "ANTI". The singer has been asked about it at any time and recently, the hit creator of "Umbrella" answered some of the questions on her Instagram account.

%MINIFYHTML756d47d35a6fc944ca9677c8b3f33e7e18%

This started after a fan wrote in the comments section below Rih's recent Instagram post, "WHERES THE ALBUM". Rihanna noticed the comment and replied hilariously, "I lost it," adding a shrugged emoji.

%MINIFYHTML756d47d35a6fc944ca9677c8b3f33e7e19%

That was not the only comment Rih responded to. She playfully asked her fandom, The Navy, to approach someone she said was responsible for the album's delay. "DON'T LET DAT ALBUM," the person wrote, to which Rih replied, "Navy, who to blame. Look here."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML756d47d35a6fc944ca9677c8b3f33e7e20%

Fans weren't the only ones eager to hear the new music from the founder of Fenty. Like others Ariana Grande He revealed in a new interview that he couldn't wait for Rihanna's new album. "I get it, I appreciate it, and I'm so glad he's putting in so much effort," Ari said of the wait for the new album.

"It means a lot. But also, really, I listen to Anti every day. I think it's time. I need him. Sorry, he's going to hate me for saying that, but I love him so much." She continued.

Rihanna previously spoke about when she will release the album in an interview with British Vogue. "I can't say when I'm going to fall," he explained. "But I'm working very aggressively on music."

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes … there are no rules. There is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am releasing it," he added. "I feel like I have no limits. I have done everything, I have done all the successes, I have tried all genres, now I am open, I can open anything I can. I want."