Rihanna jokes She lost her new album as fans plead for new music

RihannaFans definitely have a new album in their brains.

It's been over four years since the nine-time Grammy winner released her latest album, Anti. Since then, she has built an empire of fashion and beauty, but to the dismay of fans, the flow of new songs has dried up. While the star joined N.E.R.D and PartyNextDoor In singles in 2017 and only in March, Rihanna's devoted fans, known as The Navy, have basically been begging for another album by the singer.

The star has obviously heard the loud and clear screams and now seems to be having fun with her responses. On Instagram on Wednesday, he publicized his latest drop of Fenty sunglasses, but some fans turned to music again.

"WHERES THE ALBUM," commented one follower, who has since accumulated more than 3,000 likes. RiRi's response? "I lost it."

The conversation did not stop there. When someone else commented, "DON'T LEAVE THE DATA ALBUM," the star replied, "Navy, who's to blame right here, look."