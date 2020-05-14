Dr. Rick Bright, the top director of a federal agency investigating vaccine development, testified earlier Congress on Thursday and warned that without proper organization and confidence in science, COVID-19 it could become 2020 it could be "the darkest winter in modern history". But Bright's chilling warning was made even more urgent when it revealed that the United States has not had the required number of N95 masks since 2007.

Sparkly I speak for nearly four hours before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, claiming that Health and Human Services dismissed his concern that the United States was not adequately prepared for the covid-19 pandemic. Beginning in early 2020, Bright has warned HHS that there should be an increase in the production of masks, syringes, swabs, respirators, and the like, a warning that Bright says echoed others in the medical supply industry. The received few responses of the superiors. But the lack of preparation goes back even further.

Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor asked if Bright knew the United States would face a respirator shortage as of January. His response was grim.

"We understood that the United States would face a shortage of N95 respirators because of a pandemic response in 2007"Bright said." And we have exercised, known and evaluated that number almost every year. as 2007 … It was even exercised in August 2019 at Crimson Contagion (a HHS-administered pandemic simulation) that we would need 3.5 billion N95 respirators in our stocks to protect our health workers from a pandemic response. "

Bright said he was receiving news from industry colleagues that the supply chain was "shrinking rapidly", that other countries were blocking the export of masks to the United States, and that China was trying to buy equipment from the United States that allow them to make their own protective gear. (The United States, in fact, sent China million face masks and another team in January and February, when the Trump administration still rated covid-19 as a problem.)

Bright continued: "I pushed those (warnings) towards our leadership … Dr. Kadlec (the assistant secretary of preparedness and response) and his senior leadership team, I pushed those warnings to our critical infrastructure protection team, I pushed those warnings to our strategic national storage team … which is responsible for purchasing those medical supplies for our storage. "

"In each of them, I was met with indifference," Bright said. Instead, he received a lot of excuses, and some teams fell.They all admitted that they did not have a plan or did not know who was responsible for acquiring the protection materials.

After months of delayed HHS action, Bright claims he was remote from his position as director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority on April 21 for refusing to promote chloroquine, a drug that President Trump has promoted as a possible covid-19 treatment. Bright cautioned that anecdotal evidence of chloroquine's success is no reason to flood the market with the drug; it has not been through enough clinical trials and it is not an FDA approved covid-19 treatment. Misinformation about the effectiveness of the drug led to March deaths from an Arizona couple who ingested chloroquine phosphate after Trump promoted it.

"There were some attempts to avoid that rigorous investigative process that caused me great concern," said Bright.

Bright filed a whistleblower complaint shortly after he was removed as the head of BARDA. HHS has characterized The removal of Bright as a "personnel issue currently under review".

Despite attempts by Republicans on the committee to make Bright's testimony cheaper (that Bright's actions were partisan in nature and that Bright, an expert in the field of pandemic medicine, simply underestimates the healing power of chloroquine) , Bright's message was constant: There was a broad warning that the United States does not have the necessary infrastructure to control the spread of a deadly virus, those responsible did not listen, and the window of opportunity to change course is closing rapidly.

Those who expect a vaccine to outperform bureaucratic incompetence will have to wait, probably more than they would like.

"A lot of optimism revolves around a 12-18 month period if everything goes perfectly," Bright said. "We have never seen everything turn out perfectly."