Richard DeVos Jr. shows federal campaign finance records continue to contribute – Up News Info Detroit

In January 2017, a senior Senate Democrat questioned Betsy DeVos, then nominated by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Education, about whether he planned to use his family's vast wealth to influence politics while in office.

In 1997, DeVos had written about the widespread contributions of his West Michigan billionaire family to conservative causes: “We expect something in return. We hope to foster a conservative philosophy of government that consists of limited government and respect for traditional American virtues. We expect a return on our investment. "

At her confirmation hearing, US Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), The top Democrat on the Senate committee to veto the nomination, asked DeVos if she believed "it is appropriate for you and your family to continue to wear your wealth to pressure state, local and federal candidates to support their agenda. "

DeVos promised: "If I am confirmed, as you know, I will not participate or participate in political contributions, and my husband will not be either."

But her husband, Richard "Dick,quot; DeVos Jr., has continued contributing candidates while his wife is secretary of education, federal campaign finance records show.

In this election cycle, Dick DeVos contributed $ 400,000 in September to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action Inc., which can accept unlimited contributions.

The 2006 former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate also donated $ 100,000 to the Republican National Committee in October and $ 5,600 to Trump's re-election campaign that month. He contributed $ 10,000 in October to the Kentucky Republican Party, and gave $ 5,000 on March 30 of this year to the Great America Committee, a political action committee launched by Vice President Mike Pence.

Nick Wasmiller, a spokesman for the DeVos family, told MLive in April that Dick DeVos and Betsy DeVos had not "supported federal candidates,quot; since he made his confirmation promise in 2017.

But Wasmiller told the Move along This week the promise was only intended for members of Congress.

"Sir. DeVos has fully fulfilled his voluntary commitment regarding personal political commitment. The framework of his commitment referred to supporting the people who have the responsibility of supervising the Secretary's agenda, that is, those of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, "Wasmiller said in an email.

"It would be absurd to suggest that the support of people within the administration, the president and vice president who selected her for the position in the first place, would break that promise," Wasmiller added.

Simon Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, said it was clear that DeVos' promise had been broken.

"Betsy DeVos' official promise that her spouse, Richard DeVos Jr., would not make political contributions during her tenure as secretary of education clearly has not been kept according to these documents, regardless of whether the promise was for state or federal contributions Schuster said.

He added, "There is nothing that I know of that prohibits these contributions other than the word of the secretary of education."

Schuster said his organization's follow-up shows that Dick DeVos "has continued to make prolific political contributions at the state level since his wife's appointment, and these contributions at the national level fit that trend."

The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

DeVoses pays for James, other 2020 races

Overall, the latest campaign finance records show that DeVos family members have invested more than $ 4 million in political committees in this election cycle.

They have injected cash into the race for the US Senate. USA Michigan, state Congressional contests, Trump's re-election bid and other high-risk political battles across the country. Not surprising: In the 2016 cycle, the family gave at least $ 10 million to a large number of Republican candidates and committees. In 2018, the DeVoses spent $ 11 million, as the Move along reported.

A significant portion of your spending on this cycle has gone toward dismantling Senator Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Twp.). The Michigan Democrat Senator faces a challenge from Republican businessman John James, who lost his bid last cycle to defeat US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing).

The DeVos family in December donated $ 800,000 to a super PAC called the Better Future Michigan Fund, which was created to drive the James campaign. The group, which can accept unlimited donations, has spent nearly $ 1 million to attack Peters, according to data compiled by the Responsive Policy Center.

The DeVos have contributed the most to the group, with donations coming from three of the four children of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos, Daniel, Douglas and Cheri, and their spouses. (Dick DeVos Jr. is the fourth brother).

In December, Daniel and his wife, Pamella DeVos, each contributed $ 200,000 to the pro-James super PAC. Douglas and his wife, Maria DeVos, each contributed $ 100,000; Cheri DeVos and her husband, Steve Ehmann, each contributed $ 100,000.

Jerry Tubergen, CEO of RDV Corp., DeVos' investment management firm, contributed another $ 100,000 to the super PAC in December.

Members of the DeVos family have also reached the limit of James' campaign, which is subject to federal contribution limits. Daniel, Douglas, Cheri, Pamella, and Maria DeVos, along with Ehmann, have contributed a total of $ 33,600. James has outscored Peters in the past three quarters, although Peters has increased more overall in the cycle.

Michigan Democratic Party spokeswoman Elena Kuhn told the Move along In a statement that choosing James "is the number one priority for the DeVos family because they know it would be a reliable vote for Betsy DeVos' anti-public education agenda."

James' campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump's re-election campaign also received $ 33,600 from members of the DeVos family, according to records.

Businessman Peter Meijer, a Republican who ran for the 3rd District of Michigan, received $ 33,600 from members of the DeVos family, as did U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (Republican of San Jose), who is running for reelection in the Michigan's 6th District.

