Resentment increases when COVID-19 reopening rules apply to some companies, but not others – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX) – When COVID-19 shutdown began, we were "all in this together,quot;, but as some companies like Tesla may reopen by challenging the haven instead, there is growing resentment among those who can't.

Tesla's ability to challenge Alameda County health directives without consequence sent a strong message to business owners who are still closed.

"For me, if I was a business owner and I was abiding by the rules and someone broke the rules and nothing happened to them, I think, probably, I might also look at something different," said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.

Resentment can be seen at the corner of Telegraph and Ashby in Berkeley.

"At first we closed our store right away, turned off our lights, posted messages to the community saying, 'We're all in this together and we'll be back,'" said Marcy Simon, co-owner of Ashby Flowers.

But even now, the small store is not allowed to bring flowers outside for customers to pick up on the sidewalk. It's legal in the rest of Alameda County, but Berkeley has its own health rules that florists can only deliver. Meanwhile, the large Whole Foods market right next door, which also sells flowers, has a long line of people waiting to enter.

Simon is like many others who thought they were doing the right thing, but now they are starting to get angry.

"I think a lot of people are definitely looking for ways to get around the rules, there is no question about it," he said.

Clinical psychologist Judye Hess says that shouldn't come as a surprise. She says that people naturally lose respect for the laws when they feel they are being unfairly applied.

"I think it incites some kind of rebellion that will often go back to his childhood when his brother or sister was getting more than they were," said Hess.

She attributes it to uneven rules and a lack of strong leadership and wonders if social disorder can increase because of it.

"I think it could really turn into something like this, where everyone just struggles on their own and aren't willing to go on like this," said Hess.

Back at the flower shop, they seem pretty sure what's going to happen.

"I think people are going to start challenging the rules a lot more now that Tesla has done it, for sure," Simon said. "We will not, but others will."