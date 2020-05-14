Republican newcomer Mike Garcia flips the seat of the California House of Representatives; First time in over 20 years – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (Up News Info SF) – In a rare victory for Republicans in California, the Republican Party has invested a former Democratic seat in the United States House in a special election.

Newcomer Mike Garcia has won with 56 percent of the vote; the first time the Republican Party has changed a California district from blue to red since 1998. Democratic State Assemblywoman Christy Smith recognized the race for the 25th district of the state Congress, which encompasses parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday.

The businessman and former Navy fighter pilot, who has never before held a political office, had received the backing of President Trump. Garcia assumes the seat that had become vacant when Democrat Katie Hill resigned after leaking, explicit photos of her were posted on conservative websites.

