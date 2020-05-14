Reports of mass graves as Latin America becomes a new pandemic epicenter

%MINIFYHTMLfbc94f5baa23bc076a4fdc1fb73a155c17%

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



As deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic begin to stabilize and slowly decrease in parts of Europe and the United States, the devastation is reaching a peak in Latin America.

According to an analysis by The New York Times, death rates in cities and areas in Brazil, Peru and Ecuador are reaching alarming levels, in some places five times higher than normal death rates.

While some of the official death rates from the pandemic remain low, a review of the mortality data by the Times reveals significant increases. Death counts include those directly from COVID-19 and also from other causes, which in some cases may be due in part to people not being able to receive a standard level of care while health systems are overwhelmed during the pandemic.

In the past two months, deaths in Lima, Peru doubled from historical averages. In Manaus, the capital of the Amazon in Brazil, deaths in April reached around 2,800, three times the historical average. The city's gravediggers reportedly stacked three-layer coffins in mass graves to try to keep up with the body count.

In the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, deaths rose to five times the average, an increase comparable to the increase in deaths seen in New York City during the worst outbreak. Guayaquil residents were reportedly forced to leave corpses in cardboard boxes on the streets for days.

SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was slow to reach Latin America. But despite his late arrival, many areas have had trouble preparing. Guatemala and Haiti have only about 100 fans between them, according to an article published last month in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Mexico, the article also noted, has high rates of hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, which are risk factors for serious illness.

%MINIFYHTMLfbc94f5baa23bc076a4fdc1fb73a155c18%

"It is a very difficult situation," he told the Alfonso Rodríguez-Morales magazine of the Colombian Association of Infectious Diseases. "Obviously, health systems are not trained for the coronavirus; We had a little extra time to prepare for the arrival of the disease, but some places are really going to have difficulties. ”

There have also been problems with messaging. In February, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that COVID-19 "was not even as bad as the flu." Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had dismissed the death toll and the need for social distancing. When asked recently about the rising death toll in the country, he replied, "So what? Sorry. What do you want me to do?" according to the Times

Meanwhile, Nicaragua has refused to impose social distancing measures, and there are media reports that the government is covering up the extent of its outbreak. So far, only 25 cases and eight deaths have been reported in the country of approximately 6.5 million. The figure is probably a huge understatement.

Even without accurate figures, the overall picture doesn't look good. "We are deeply concerned about the rapidity with which the pandemic is spreading," Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization, Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization, said in a press release. (PAHO / WHO). May 12. She continued: