Remy Ma and Papoose celebrate 12 years of marriage

Bradley Lamb
Love & Hip Hop: New York stars Remy Ma and husband Papoose celebrate 12 years of marriage.

Remy took to Instagram to share the celebration with her fans.

"12 years! 🥰Happy Anniversary Husband 💋 … I love you with every part of my being. Sidebar: These photos are of our 10-year vow renewal; I know I said we would do it again at age 20, but I think I want to marry you again soon ☺️lol … 15th anniversary is lit !! 🔥 #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMa ", captioned the post with photos of the happy couple together.

