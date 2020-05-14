Release date, first look photos for Netflix Makeover Show – Up News Info

The Fab Five will return next month and head to Philadelphia. Netflix said today that Season 5 of their reality revived / basic makeover Weird eye will premiere its 10 episodes on June 5. Check out some first-look photos up and down, along with the new key art.

Netflix



Once again, preparing to make cool cats with the stylistically challenged are Antoni Porowski (food and wine specialist), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (fashion) . Everyone is ready to carry their brand of self-esteem, confidence and encouragement to a new group of disunity.

The series revived, which has already been renewed for season 6 in the streamer. It has garnered seven Emmy Awards since its revival in 2018, including consecutive wins for the Exceptional Structured Reality Program.

Weird eye It is produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions, with Jennifer Lane as executive producer and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.