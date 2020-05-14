Reginae Carter responds after accusations from her ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci

It was recently revealed that during a recent interview, Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter told Page Six that she does not plan to make anyone else famous again. As expected, people jumped into the picture and said that he was definitely referring to his former BFD, YFN Lucci whom he broke up with in 2019.

The Shade Room quoted her saying, "I'm not going to bring any guys on the show." I am not going to make anyone famous. I'm not going to put anyone else. "

As you probably already know, after Nae broke up with Lucci last year, her fans couldn't be more excited and proud of her.

But now, after everyone said that Nae was definitely shading Lucci, he jumped online with a video saying that this is not true, and that it was all just a big misunderstanding.

Many people beat up Nae and said that if it wasn't for her father Lil Wayne, she wouldn't be famous either.

One commenter said, "All women hate comments badly 'they are so jealous it is sad,' and someone else posted this message:" Reginae has been making us all laugh and not bother anyone … NEXT! "

Another follower said, "You didn't make Lucci famous. If something made you more popular," and someone else posted this: "You pay too much attention to this girl, and she's not even all that,quot; who cares. "

Another follower said, "You hate her for no reason, idiot if you are jealous or just very bitter," and someone else posted, "She was pressured to correct them, girl, they just want to keep talking about that man."

Another follower said, "She didn't say Wayne told her to say that."

Apart from this, Nae has been living her best quarantine life with her family.

Toya celebrated Mother's Day this past weekend, and had a lot of fun with her daughters, Reigny Rushing and Reginae.



