Reginae Carter clarifies recent comments about not putting anyone & # 39; in & # 39;

Reginae Carter went up live to clarify her recent comments during an interview, saying the comments about "not making anyone famous,quot; were not directed at her ex, YFN Lucci.

Speaking to her fans, Reginae says she doesn't want any drama and that her words did not refer to her recent breakup with Lucci.

"I will not bring guys to the show," Reginae told Page Six. "I'm not going to make anyone famous. I'm not going to make anyone else."

Reginae also said that although she is open to dating, she is considering going to Los Angeles to start again.

It's hard to go out in Atlanta, everyone knows everyone. I definitely feel like I need to go and go to LA; that's probably the only place I can go.

"It is difficult to decipher who is real and who is false," he continued. "All I can tell myself and other people is to keep checking your bank account."