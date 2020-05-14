Reginae Carter clarifies recent comments about not putting anyone & # 39; in & # 39;

Reginae Carter went up live to clarify her recent comments during an interview, saying the comments about "not making anyone famous,quot; were not directed at her ex, YFN Lucci.

Speaking to her fans, Reginae says she doesn't want any drama and that her words did not refer to her recent breakup with Lucci.

