Reginae Carter clarifies controversial & # 39; famous & # 39; comments about Ex-YFN Lucci

Instagram

Despite his clarification during an Instagram Live, some fans do not seem to buy the explanation of the Instagram model, since one of them insists: & # 39; GIRL, GOODBYE, YOU SAID WHAT YOU SAID & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Reginae Carter does not want to smoke with ex boyfriend YFN Lucci. The daughter of little Wayne She previously made controversial comments in which she alluded to her being the one who made Lucci famous. Reginae, however, has now clarified her comments.

%MINIFYHTML4a12a24fda3dc63ac7aff27cd33cf07919%

"I don't know if they misheard me or something like that, I don't know, or if they're trying to start something, but I don't want any meat," he said during a live Instagram feed on Wednesday, May 13. He was referring to his comments in an interview about "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle"With Page Six, to which she said," I am not going to bring boys to the show, I am not going to make anyone famous. I'm not going to put anyone else. "

%MINIFYHTML4a12a24fda3dc63ac7aff27cd33cf07920%

Back on the live stream, Reginae went on to explain, "This is not going to be an ugly breakup. He is doing it, I am doing it. I never claimed anyone's fame. I never said anything like that. I just wanted to make that clear. It was a big misunderstanding. [I just wanted to say] I'm not going to bring anyone on TV with me again. "

<br />

%MINIFYHTML4a12a24fda3dc63ac7aff27cd33cf07921%

Fans, however, did not buy his explanation. "GIRL, GOODBYE, YOU SAID WHAT YOU SAID," someone wrote on Instagram. Another sarcastically chimed in: "She doesn't make anyone famous, we only know her because of Weezy."

"You didn't make Lucci famous. In any case, he made you more popular," added one detractor. Meanwhile, a fan believed she said it because she wanted to get Lucci's attention and said, "I was under pressure to correct her, girl, you just want to keep talking about that man."

While others were trolling Reginae, a couple of fans leapt to her defense. "They all hate her for no reason, idiot if they are jealous or just very bitter," said one fan. Another comment read, "Well, she's the reason I know who YFNCoochie is, so … leave her alone."