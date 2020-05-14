Rays' Blake Snell says gambling is too risky if pay is too low

Rays left-hander Blake Snell sees too much risk and little reward in playing this season if MLB players agree to what they believe is an owners pay cut.

In fact, Snell believes that the physical danger of playing during the coronavirus outbreak is so great that he is ready to sit down to any number of games that are eventually played if his compensation is too low.

"For me, taking a pay cut is not happening because the risk is through the roof," he said Wednesday during a Twitch gaming session (clip posted on Twitter by MLB network member John Flanigan) "I have to get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, okay? And that's how it is for me."

He spread his thoughts in a text message exchange with Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, saying he would not make the call to sit alone.

"I honestly think I would see what my teammates did and talk to my loved ones before making a decision because I really want to play baseball and be close to the family that we have built here in Tampa. It is a difficult time with much to do even more. difficult & # 39; & # 39;, Topkin said quoting Snell.

Snell, 27, was scheduled to earn $ 7 million this season in the second year of a five-year, $ 50 million contract, according to the Cot Baseball Contracts, but MLB players this spring agreed to receive a prorated payment for this season. The owners of the teams propose a schedule of 82 games after almost two months of postponements, so the players, in theory, would receive approximately half of their salaries.

However, the owners have now returned to players looking to replace the salary plan with a 50-50 income split, citing the possibility of less money coming in because at least some games will be played behind closed doors. That's where the "pay cut,quot; thinking comes into play.

"I love baseball to death. It just isn't worth it," Snell said at the end of the clip.

He is also ready for people to come to him for wanting to get paid.

"You are all going to say, 'Bro, Blake, play for love of the game, man. What's wrong, brother? Money shouldn't be a thing.' Brother, I'm risking my life. What you mean it shouldn't be a thing? 100 percent should be a thing, "he said to the person on the other end of the connection.