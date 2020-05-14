Rasheeda Frost gets grim in her latest Instagram post – "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; fans are here for that

Rasheeda Frost could be cooped up with her family, and she still finds time to look good and delight her millions of followers on Instagram.

Kirk Frost's wife recently took to social media, where she posted a beautiful photo with her perfectly styled hair while wearing a giant pair of sunglasses.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta The star, who was involved in several scandals, including her age and Kirk's baby mom, decided to have fun with the caption.

She wrote: "Just for being a shadow of Lil, there are new shades!"

Despite the dramas, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta The star recently revealed that she is enjoying her twentieth marriage anniversary with Kirk.

She revealed: “The road can get very, very hard. You must communicate and find a way to make sure you take care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends, and we've been through our ups and downs. Good times are great and bad times are bad, but they are experiences. We understand each other a lot more, and we're just making sure we make time for each other when things seem to be going crazy. "

She went on to say, "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being on reality TV, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, the life of everyone is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have gone through the same thing and then it becomes a testimony. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." It was painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

Rasheeda concluded with, "I go, to be honest with you, many times, people who talk about it could never wear my shoes. Many women have not been in a relationship for five minutes, much less 20 years. So you can't talk about decisions I make It's my life And I never let anyone's opinion influence me in a direction All I did was pray and follow my heart And if nobody likes it, don't follow me and leave no comment Something you're dealing with might be something I wouldn't deal with, but it's not up to me to tell you what to do. "

Rasheeda confirms every day that she is a real boss.



