Rapper Future attacks Tekashi 6ix9ine after Sara Molina was discovered with Rich The Kid

Before his release, Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23-year-old Daniel Hernandez, promised the judge that he would not troll people on social media again, but it seems that he has already returned to the old ways.

Since the rapper's return home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, 6ix9ine has released a new song and music video for "GOOBA,quot;.

Hernández has been in the headlines for various reasons, some positive and some negative. For example, earlier this month, various media reported that Tekashi's song "GOOBA,quot; broke several records, including the previous one set by Eminem.

Additionally, 6ix9ine set the record for the most views on an Instagram Livestream of any hip-hop artist. Formerly it was in the hands of Tory Lanez. These days, 6ix9ine has been fighting with Atlanta artist Future instead of Meek Mill like last week.

In addition to fighting Meek Mill, Rich the Kid, Chet Hanks, YG, and 50 Cent, Tekashi and Future are now in each other's throats on social media. Tekashi involved Future when he asked how to handle a woman who claimed to be the mother of her baby.

The exchange intensified when Future saw Sara Molina get into a car with Rich the Kid. Future wrote on Twitter that they were "using n * gga's baby mom as accessories now," before saying that Sara belonged "to the streets."

Dey using baby momma nighas as accessories now💀 young nighas TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU – FUTURE / FREEBANDZ (@ 1future) May 13, 2020

The Atlanta rapper then took a four-hour Twitter break, but returned to the platform to unleash even more tweets. It's unclear why Future cares so much about Tekashi 6ix9ine and Sara Molina, but they're still in a fight anyway.

Part of the reason Tekashi 6ix9ine has sparked so much animosity in the hip-hop community is because of the way he teased his former associates in Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Hernández had another side to the story, however.

In addressing his very prolific court case, Hernandez stated during his Livestream that there was no loyalty between him and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. They slept with their little mom, stole money from her, tried to kidnap her family and more.

Simply put, Tekashi felt no obligation to defend them and go to prison for Nine Trey Gangsta's Bloods, especially not for life.



