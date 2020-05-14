Rapper Coolio says he's been using his quarantine time to bond with his granddaughter

As the world already knows, much of the United States is finally reopening again following the onslaught of coronavirus cases across the country. For months, the United States was blocked to thwart the spread of COVID-19, and many of the American states are finally finally opening up.

Anyway, in the last few months, we've seen how many celebrities have chosen to spend their free time. From charitable donations, food and bank campaigns, social media web series and more; Each celebrity has had their own way of keeping busy during difficult times.

The rapper Coolio is another who, during a conversation with Page Six, explained what he's been up to lately. According to the 56-year-old artist, he and his granddaughter have spent much more time together.

Coolio has really enjoyed it so far. Coolio told reporters in the media outlet that he has been "relaxing,quot; with his grandson. They have been getting to know each other a lot more lately. The Grammy-winning rapper has also been up to date on homework.

According to the "Gangsta’s Paradise,quot; artist, he has been doing all kinds of activities to keep himself busy, including sewing, cooking and various other household chores. Also, Coolio claims that he has been working on movies and a new album.

As for his upcoming performances, Coolio is currently waiting until August 1 before arriving in Pennsylvania. As most are aware, much of the entertainment industry has been closed for prolonged periods due to coronavirus.

Other artists have addressed its phenomenon, including French Montana, who said earlier this year that the pandemic was to highlight how many rappers might not be the best at managing funds during difficult times.

Of course, Montana was referring to the lack of revenue from concert and festival closings around the world. At the moment, it is not entirely clear when large meetings like Coachella will work again.



