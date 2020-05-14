Ranking of Michael Jordan's Bulls championship teammates, from Jack Haley to Scottie Pippen

There are many ways to define Michael Jordan's absolute greatness by taking the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. Offense, defense, competitiveness and tough leadership added up to two separate runs from three consecutive titles.

With his unmatched level of individual play, Jordan helped and pushed 37 teammates to become champions with him in Chicago from 1990-93 and 1995-98. While there were a few special players, most were reserves, the correct role players the Bulls needed.

Let's take a look at everyone who was there to win rings alongside Jordan up to "The Last Dance," ranking them from best to worst, starting with the slightest and ending with Scottie Pippen.

Ranking of Michael Jordan's Bulls Championship teammates

37. Jack Haley, PF / C, 1995-96

Haley appeared in a game. His sole purpose, also coming from the Spurs, was to serve as the Bulls' initial whisperer, Dennis Rodman.

36. Matt Steigenga, SF, 1996-97

Sparty fans remember him as Mike Peplowski's teammate on the front line of the state of Michigan near the end of Jud Heathcote's last term. Bulls fans barely remember their only NBA season as a second-round pick.

35. Keith Booth, SF, 1997-98

He was the rookie first-round pick for the Maryland Bulls on the "The Last Dance,quot; team, watching six action games. His second season with them after Jordan turned out to be the last in the NBA.

34. Ed Nealy, PF, 1992-93

Nealy ended that season with the Bulls after being acquired from the Warriors for a second-round pick on the trade deadline. He played 26 games for Chicago, including the playoffs, winning a championship ring.

33. Rusty LaRue, PG, 1997-98

The prolific former Wake Forest QB ran the point from the bench for the Bulls for three seasons, making the team an undrafted player. He averaged 3.5 points in his 14 games, but saw no "Last Dance,quot; playoff action.

32. John Salley, PF, 1995-96

He was the "other,quot; former Pistons Bad Boy who crossed over to the Bulls' championship race, meeting Rodman in Chicago. Salley had his third of four career runs playing 33 combined games in the regular season and in the playoffs; the last one was also with Phil Jackson, with the 2000 Lakers.

31. James Edwards, C, 1995-96

Edwards was also with the Bulls for a year, like his two former Pistons champions Salley, to play with Rodman again, earning his third NBA ring in his final season 19 at age 40. Edwards averaged 3.5 points in his 28 games and also appeared in 6 playoff games.

30. Joe Kleine, C, 1997-98

Kleine played for seven teams in his NBA career, especially the Kings (who recruited him at No. 6 overall in 1985) and the Celtics. The 6-11 limited big man played in 46 regular season games to win his only ring during "The Last Dance,quot;.

29. Corey Williams, PG, 1992-93

Williams was the Bulls' second-round pick at Oklahoma State in 1992. He played 35 games for them in his first of two NBA seasons at the end of his first series of three championships.

28. Bob Hansen, SG, 1991-92

Hansen spent most of his career with the Jazz, beginning with a stint as Hall of Fame member John Stockton's fieldmate, the NBA's leader in assists and steals. As a 31-year-old who was coming on a trade for the Kings, Hansen played 75 games for the Bulls, earning his only ring in his last NBA season.

27. Rodney McCray, SF, 1992-93

A year after Hansen, McCray, also 31, also got his individual ring in his last NBA season playing with Jordan. Former Rocket, King and Maverick played in 64 regular-season games, averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also appeared in seven playoff games.

26. Darrell Walker, PG, 1992-93

How about this? Walker also joined Hansen and McCray last season, 31, the first ring club after being signed by the Bulls in January. He played 37 games as a good reserve.

25. Dennis Hopson, SG, 1990-91

More than three years after the Nets recruited him No. 3 overall outside of the state of Ohio, Hopson found a home championship with the Bulls. He celebrated the first title with Jordan, playing 61 regular-season games and averaging 4.3 points before making 5 playoff appearances. Hopson was traded for Hansen in the middle of the following season.

24. Dickey Simpkins, PF, 1995-98

The Bulls' first round in 1994 in Providence ended up playing six seasons in Chicago, winning three rings with Jordan. He played in 129 regular season games for them during those seasons, averaging 3 points and 2 rebounds. His only playoff action was in 1998, when he appeared 13 times during "The Last Dance,quot;.

23. Jason Caffey, PF, 1995-97

The Bulls' first round in 1995 in Alabama played two and a half seasons with them. He played in 183 regular-season games over three seasons as Rodman's solid backup. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds and had 24 total starts, including playoffs, in Year 2. Caffey seemed headed for three rings with the Bulls, but to the players' surprise during "The Last Dance," he was traded to the Warriors. in February 1998 for multiple second-round picks and for the soon-to-be-replaced David Vaughn.

22. Robert Parish, C, 1996-97

"The Chief,quot; won three rings with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and the Celtics in his Hall of Fame career, but at 43, he added a fourth playing with Jordan. In 43 regular season games, including 3 starts, Parish contributed 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds from a sound backup. He also made two final appearances in the playoffs before retiring.

21. Trent Tucker, SG, 1992-93

File Tucker under another player who ended his NBA career with a title because of Jordan. At 33, he played 69 regular-season games, averaging 5.2 points and shooting 48.5 percent as a valued bench player. He maintained his key reserve status with 19 playoff appearances. Tucker had beaten the Bulls in a buzzer hit with the Knicks in 1990, a controversial move that led to the rule of needing 0.3 seconds to fire a last-second shot.

20. Jud Buechler, SF, 1995-98

The Bulls signed Buechler to the bench as a free agent in 1994 before Jordan's return from retirement. He was in the last three championship teams, playing 275 games for them, including the playoffs. His reserve role revolved around his timely and stale shooting.

19. Bison Dele, C, 1996-97

When he was still called Brian Williams, Dele played his 27-year season in Chicago. He was very effective in 9 regular season games, averaging 7 points and 3.7 rebounds, between strong seasons with the Clippers and Pistons. He took that to 19 playoff games, averaging 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. That Spring tackled Dele to an excellent two-year career in Detroit, before his sudden retirement at age 30. Unfortunately, at age 33, Dele was left for dead at sea due to an incident that occurred on his catamaran during a unfortunate boat trip from Tahiti

18. Cliff Levingston, PF, 1990-92

At 30, Levingston was a critical reserve during Jordan's first two title races. He played in 157 regular season games, averaging 4 points and 2.9 rebounds. He was also a staple in the playoff rotation, making 29 appearances. Without Levingston helping to propel his team, "What time is it?" and "Gametime!" it would not be the distinctive question and answer of the Bulls pregame championship era ritual.

17. Scott Williams, PF, 1990-93

This former teammate Tar Heel to Jordan, signed as an undrafted free agent, won the first three championships with Jordan. He averaged 4 points and 4.3 points playing 185 regular season games. He also appeared in the playoffs 43 times, key for the Bulls to beat the Lakers in Game 3 of overtime in the 1991 NBA Finals.

16. Bill Wennington, C, 1995-1998

Once chosen in the first round by the St. John & # 39; s Mavericks, Wennington found his niche in the NBA as a backup for Luc Longley in Chicago. The Canadian delivered good minutes from the bench and also started 47 of his 180 regular-season games in his three ringed seasons, averaging 4.6 points and 2 rebounds.

15. Scott Burrell, SF, 1997-98

Burrell, 27, played 80 regular-season games in his only season with the Jordan Bulls, with his well-documented newcomer presence in "The Last Dance." He averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while averaging just 13.7 minutes per game. Jordan pressured Burrell to be a key player and his reward was playing the 21 playoff games in the sixth race for the championship.

14. Randy Brown, PG, 1995-98

Brown, the former King, was a huge gathering of support in free agency. Consider Brown as Levingston of the Bulls' second "three mob,quot; as the veteran who pumps and energizes his teammates from the bench. Brown started 9 of 211 regular-season games in those three seasons, with the Bulls, averaging 3.9 points and 1.7. After the season of "The Last Dance,quot;, Brown began regularly in his last two years with the team.

13. Craig Hodges, SG, 1990-92

Hodges ended his NBA career in Chicago as 3-time 3-point contest champion and 2-time league champion. He gave the Bulls consistent good minutes from the bench with his long-range shooting touch.

12. Will Perdue, C, 1990-93

The Bulls selected Perdue with Vanderbilt's No. 11 overall pick in 1988. Although he did not stand out as a potential early starter, he was valuable in backing Bill Cartwright during the first "three mob." He started 26 of his 223 regular-season games in those seasons, averaging 13.3 minutes, 4.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. Perdue, like Steve Kerr, also won a post-Bulls ring later with the 1999 Spurs.

11. Stacey King, PF, 1990-93

The Bulls had high expectations for King when they selected him No. 6 overall in 1989, fresh from his dominant career in Oklahoma. He never became a full-time player, but in his second year, he emerged as a key member of the "three mobs,quot; first team. He started 21 of 241 games in those seasons, averaging 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. He did a great dirty job at both ends for them. He was traded to the Timberwolves in 1994 by Luc Longley.

10. Luc Longley C, 1995-1998

The Australian was Minnesota's No. 6 overall pick in the 1991 New Mexico draft, but did not find his initial step until his second NBA team during the second "three mob." Longley was a great skillful traditional man who peaked at averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds during "The Last Dance,quot; season. He remained just as active during the playoff-winning races.

9. Bill Cartwright, C, 1990-1993

San Francisco's "Man in the Middle,quot; came to Charles Oakley's trade with the Knicks in June 1998, which was initially unpopular with Jordan. Cartwright was in his third season starting with Jordan as the Bulls were building for their first mob of three. Cartwright, in the twilight of his career, was not called to score and rebound as he used to, but he was good at his job of occupying other big men on both ends of the floor. Jordan, however, was sometimes frustrated with Cartwright's diminishing and diminishing ball handling skills.

8. John Paxson, PG, 1990-1993

Paxson played five seasons with the Bulls before enjoying all three mobs with Jordan as his starting partner in the defense zone. He was a reliable long-range shooter for the triangle offense, as well as a durable starter who contributed what he needed as a passer and free-throw shooter. Paxson marked his role-playing value by making the game and series winning shot against the Suns in Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals.

7. Steve Kerr, PG, 1995-1998

Kerr was in a Paxson / Hodges hybrid role for the second three mob, except from the bench with defensive stopper Ron Harper starting with Jordan. Kerr was very efficient with his 3-point shots, passes and free throws while averaging around 23 minutes. He made many plays, including his championship-winning shot against the Jazz in Game 6 in the 1997 NBA Finals and his game-winning assist to Jordan against the Jazz in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Kerr He added two more rings as a player with Gregg Popovich's Spurs, including in the season just after "The Last Dance," before training the Warriors to three more.

6. B.J. Armstrong, PG, 1990-93

The Bulls pulled Armstrong No. 18 overall from Iowa in the 1989 draft after selecting King. He was a young bench player for the first two years of the initial three turbos, but after moving up to start in 1992-93 he averaged 12.3 points and 4 assists. Armstrong made the All-Star Game in 1994 with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen, the season after Jordan first retired.

5. Ron Harper, PG, 1995-98

Longley and Rodman were two new starters with Jordan and Pippen for the second three mob, but Harper, who comes from the Clippers in his 30s, deserves more credit for being third. Harper adjusted to an unnatural rear defense position for Jordan and was known for his defensive energy, steady passing, and dependable jumps, who resembled a lanky and smart veteran glue player in every way. Harper won two more titles with the Jackson Lakers.

4. Toni Kukoc, SF, 1995-98

Kukoc, at 6-10, 192 pounds, was in the initial wave of expert European players who broke the traditional mold for boys of his size. As much heat as he got for his defense and also for being a limited rebounder. Kukoc was a smart scorer and an excellent shooter to complement Jordan and Pippen as a starter and as a reserve. He also had a good time and made his free throws. Kukoc was named the NBA's sixth man of the year in 1996.

3. Horace Grant, PF, 1990-1993

Grant ranks second in the race to be named Bull's third most valuable champion behind Jordan and Pippen. The 10th overall pick in the 1987 draft found his rhythm by complementing those players at the helm of Jackson. Before Rodman, he was the team's powerful rebounder and also brought a high level of defense elsewhere to match the intensity of Jordan and Pippen at that end. Grante also did his complementary scoring part with a high percentage of work around the basket.

2. Dennis Rodman, PF, 1995-1998.

Rodman turned out to be a far greater reward than risk when the Bulls brought in the Pistons' defensive arch-rival at age 34 after two tumultuous seasons with the Spurs. He managed to be the same scoreboard threat to opponents, extending his NBA rebounding title streak to 7 during the second round of three mobs. Rodman's relentless and clever game fits perfectly into what Jordan and Jackson wanted to do to take the Bulls to greater heights with 72, 69 and 62 wins.

1. Scottie Pippen, SF, 1990-1993, 1995-1998

It's remarkable to think that only Pippen and Jackson joined Jordan for all six championships in eight seasons, with no one else to get past Jordan's first retirement. "The Last Dance,quot; has shed more light on Pippen as a complete elite player in his own right. He should never be considered in Jordan's shadow. Without a supplemental player of Pippen's caliber, the Bulls dynasty doesn't happen.