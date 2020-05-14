Rae Sremmurd agrees to pay $ 18,000 of $ 100.00 in payment for the Fyre festival

Hip Hop duo Rae Sremmurd finally settled on a deal in the Fyre Festival legal battle, agreeing to pay back only $ 18,000 of the $ 100,000 they were paid to perform in the iconic fiasco.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the hip-hop duo reached an agreement with the trustee who was presiding over the bankruptcy of the Fyre Festival.

"The Defendant will pay the total amount of $ 18,000.00 (the,quot; Settlement Payment "), as total and final settlement and complete satisfaction of all claims that the Trustee has against the Defendant," the documents read.

Billy McFarland, co-founder of Fyre, is currently in jail making a 6-year offer to defraud people with millions of dollars. Ja Rule is also one of the founders of the festival, but he seems to have gotten away with it in the fiasco. In the Netflix document, they were outraged to see how involved the New York rapper was and crashed on social media.