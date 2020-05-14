Home Entertainment Rae Sremmurd agrees to pay $ 18,000 of $ 100.00 in payment...

Rae Sremmurd agrees to pay $ 18,000 of $ 100.00 in payment for the Fyre festival

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Hip Hop duo Rae Sremmurd finally settled on a deal in the Fyre Festival legal battle, agreeing to pay back only $ 18,000 of the $ 100,000 they were paid to perform in the iconic fiasco.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the hip-hop duo reached an agreement with the trustee who was presiding over the bankruptcy of the Fyre Festival.

"The Defendant will pay the total amount of $ 18,000.00 (the,quot; Settlement Payment "), as total and final settlement and complete satisfaction of all claims that the Trustee has against the Defendant," the documents read.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©