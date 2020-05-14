PS5 DualSense controller price just leaked – BGR

A person who has been providing regular PlayStation 5 rumors claims to know the actual price of the PS5's new DualSense controller.

A free wireless device will be included with every PS5 purchase, while standalone DualSense purchases are supposed to cost $ 59.99.

The controller will hit stores on November 20, which is the PS5 release date.

Sony said in its most recent earnings report that the PlayStation 5 will launch in time this holiday season, as originally planned. The company has acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the development of PS5, but the console should still arrive on time. Sony is far from announcing availability or pricing information for the console and has not said a word about the PS5 supply. Insiders on Sony's plans have said in recent weeks that a PS5 launch event is just around the corner. The console design could be officially unveiled on June 2, according to a filter. The same person said multiple times in recent months that the console will launch on November 20, and that pre-orders will begin once Sony unveils the console. Now, the filter claims to also know the price of the new DualSense controller.

Twitter user @PSErebus is the filter in question, but he or she moved your PlayStation-focused tweets to a new identifier @ IronManPS5 for some reason. The person is definitely not Iron Man, but he or she has been very active on Twitter for the past few months, aggressively pushing some of these leaks and ruling out previous leaks. Given that the new coronavirus has practically closed the world, anyone could have easily dismissed all the rumors that Sony would present the PS5 in February or March. Sony never even announced a press event, as it was one of the first major tech companies to withdraw from tech shows for fear of coronaviruses.

Sony made several PS5 announcements in the past few weeks. The company detailed the console's specifications a few weeks ago, and then revealed the design and product name of the new PlayStation 5 controller. Reports that followed claimed that the controller design was made public as Sony feared leaks.

Sony didn't say how much the DualSense controller will cost, but @ IronManPS5 took to Twitter to reveal the price of the controller. The PS5 retail box will contain a DualSense wireless controller, the leaker said before listing the price.

DualSense will be sold separately on November 20, 2020 and will be available in North America, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom at a recommended retail price (RRP) of US $ 59.99, CAN $ 59.99, € 59.99 and £ 54.99 pic.twitter.com/7OaDSgWZaV – Iron Man (@ IronManPS5) May 13, 2020

DualSense standalone controllers will cost $ 59.99 in the US US, CAD 59.99 in Canada, € 59.99 in Europe and £ 54.99 in the UK. It goes without saying that these prices cannot be confirmed at this time. But they make sense for a new product like the PS5.

In previous leaks dating to the end of 2019, the leaker said the console would sell for $ 499.99, a price that has yet to be confirmed.

Finally, the leak says that the PS5 controller will be available on November 20, when the new console is supposed to be released.

