Princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine suddenly passed away six days before 32nd birthday

Facebook

Austrian royalty, born to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in Luxembourg City, was buried on May 8 and left a two-year-old son.

Up News Info –

Austrian princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine died suddenly after suffering a cardiac aneurysm at the age of 31.

%MINIFYHTML098434e103d74e10e9ddb7abe5f86c2f17%

Galitzine, a descendant of Emperor Karl I and Zita of Bourbon-Parma, passed away just six days from his 32nd birthday, according to his obituary published in the Houston Chronicle.

Royalty was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in Luxembourg City, and then moved to Moscow, Russia, where he was educated at the German Moscow School.

Later in life, she settled in the United States in the Houston, Texas area with her husband, Rishi Roop Singh, a Houston-based chef. She leaves a two year old son.

%MINIFYHTML098434e103d74e10e9ddb7abe5f86c2f18%

According to the tribute, Princess Maria died on May 4, 2020 and was buried last Friday, May 8.