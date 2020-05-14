Princess Maria Galitzine dies at 31 from cardiac aneurysm

Maria Singhneé Princess Maria Galitzine, tragically died at age 31.

The daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine and Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine, neé Archduchess of Austria, died on May 4 of a "sudden cardiac aneurysm,quot;, an obituary published by the Houston Chronicle confirmed. Her untimely death in Houston came just days before her 32nd birthday.

As a descendant of Emperor Charles I of AustriaMaria was born in Luxembourg and then attended school as a child in Moscow, as well as the Faculty of Art and Design in Belgium. The late royal worked in interior design and recently lived in Houston with her husband, the chef. Rishi Singh.

After getting married in September 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a now 2-year-old son named Maximum, who was "the apple of his eye," described the obituary.

While Maria apparently lived her life out of the public spotlight, her sister Tatiana Galitzine Sierra shared an idea of ​​his life, telling The Houston Chronicle, "My life is completely normal unless we are invited to royal weddings. My email sometimes says & # 39; Princess Tatiana & # 39;. The strange thing was when I went from & # 39; Princess & # 39; to & # 39; Madam & # 39; had been a princess all my life. "