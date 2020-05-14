Prince's concert "Purple Rain,quot; will air on YouTube to support the COVID-19 Fund – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf407b268a62f7096baa5b1ef4d3b8c7a16%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Prince and the Revolution are helping with coronavirus relief through the song.
This weekend, fans can get a front row seat for the "Purple Rain,quot; tour.
Starting Thursday, YouTube will stream a 1985 Prince and the Revolution concert recorded in New York.
The broadcast supports a COVID-19 response fund for the World Health Organization.
Google will double viewer donations made during the concert broadcast. Click here for more information.
