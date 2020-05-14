Prince William's letter to Princess Diana Charity will make mom proud

Prince william and brother Prince harry they are uniting for a special cause.

On Thursday morning, a charity known as The Diana Award revealed a letter written by the Duke of Cambridge expressing the support of both. Princess DianaThe children of are of charity.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I always appreciate the work they do to encourage, develop and support young people, particularly in this time of uncertainty," Prince William wrote. "While they are adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that their support of young people, through what will be a time of anxiety and concern for many, is as important as ever."

He continued, "This comes with my best wishes for good health to you and your families in the coming weeks."