Prince William's letter to Princess Diana Charity will make mom proud

Prince william and brother Prince harry they are uniting for a special cause.
On Thursday morning, a charity known as The Diana Award revealed a letter written by the Duke of Cambridge expressing the support of both. Princess DianaThe children of are of charity.
"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I always appreciate the work they do to encourage, develop and support young people, particularly in this time of uncertainty," Prince William wrote. "While they are adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that their support of young people, through what will be a time of anxiety and concern for many, is as important as ever."
He continued, "This comes with my best wishes for good health to you and your families in the coming weeks."
For those unfamiliar with the Diana Award, the charity supports youth and was established in memory of Princess Diana after her death in 1997.
As you probably guessed, the organization was delighted to receive such a thoughtful letter from a member of the royal family.
"We received a lovely message from His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time," wrote the charity on Instagram. "We are incredibly grateful to all of our supporters (including that you read this now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens their day, certainly ours! @Kensingtonroyal @sussexroyal." "
Although Prince Harry recently resigned as a member of the royal family in March and recently moved to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle, remains committed to helping with various charities around the world.
In April, the Duke of Sussex launched a new initiative called HeadFIT for Life that offers a variety of mental fitness tools to "help advocates stay mentally fit and on top of their game … on the job and at home. "
Also held Easter weekend donating food to neighbors in Los Angeles through the non-profit Angle Food Project.
