Prince Harry feels lost in Los Angeles without friends or a job, says Insider

Prince Harry feels a little "rudderless,quot; after moving to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, according to a new report by Vanity Fair. A source says that without friends or work, the Duke of Sussex is fighting, but he knows it is only temporary.

“He has a lot of friends in the UK military community and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for all of us, but I think Harry misses having a structure in his life right now, "the source said." He doesn't have any friends in Los Angeles like Meghan and he doesn't have a job. "So at the moment He's a little rudder, but it won't always be that way, and he knows it. "

Cabin Fever with Lady Macbeth … https://t.co/npb4wmrERI – James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 13, 2020

Before the borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Vancouver Island and moved to a $ 18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Tyler Perry owns the property, and Oprah Winfrey reportedly connected the Sussexes to the media mogul when they were looking for a place to live.

Since he resigned as a member of the royal family, the source says that Prince Harry has continued to keep in touch with his friends and colleagues in the UK. The insider claims that the Duke of Sussex maintains regular communication with all the organizations he works with in his home country, but that he does not use the official military appointments Queen Elizabeth gave him yet is "a wound that will take time." in healing. " . "

The 35-year-old man served in the British Army for 10 years, and his service included two tours of Afghanistan. He finally obtained the rank of Captain, and the military will always be important to Harry. This is one of the reasons why he founded The Invictus Games, which is a sports competition for injured veterans.

REAL STORY: Meghan Markle reads a story to baby Archie, who's meeting today, with father Prince Harry behind the camera. https://t.co/Kk31ZjU0lT pic.twitter.com/eic19fId90 – CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2020

Despite the fact that this year's Invictus Games have been postponed due to the pandemic, Prince Harry is reportedly still working on the event and keeping in touch with a veterans society for wounded soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also working at their non-profit organization Archewell during the pandemic, but are hoping to launch the new project at a more appropriate time.



