PowerToys: The Win 10 "Free,quot; Hidden Tool for Advanced Users – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML43e69a028702edc70856b955f6f0698920%

If you run Windows 10 on your PC or laptop, and have accepted the recommended settings in the setup, your operating system is ready to receive regular feature and security updates. But did you know that you are still missing PowerToys? Indeed. Microsoft has developed a set of free, open source utilities that are not available through regular updates.

PowerToys already includes features like a bulk file renamer, Windows shortcut guide, image resizer, etc., and more is in development. The good news is that once installed, PowerTools will update only when features are added.

%MINIFYHTML43e69a028702edc70856b955f6f0698921%

But first, you'll need to download the PowerToys MSI file from github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases.



After installation, right-click on the PowerToys icon in the system tray on your taskbar and select "Settings,quot; to access its functions …

FancyZones



If you work with multiple programs in Win 10, you may have used its Snap Assist feature which allows you to place open windows side by side on the desktop. Well, FancyZones enhances that feature to help you create more complex layouts.

Press Windows Key + `(tilde) to access the Zone Editor. Here, you are presented with an interface through which you can choose from multiple templates or create your own custom designs. Make your selection and press Apply.

Later, when dragging and dropping a window, hold down the Shift key to see the outline of the zones on your desktop. Your dragged window will fit the design you chose. FancyZone is especially effective when working with large monitors.

File Browser



The Preview Pane is an existing feature in File Explorer and can be accessed through the View menu to preview the supported file formats.

With PowerTools, you can now press Alt + P to also preview Markdown formatted SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) documents and images that were not previously supported.

PowerToys also creates an interface for developers to add more formats.

Image resizer

After activating this option in PowerToys settings, you can resize images in File Explorer without opening any third-party software. Select the images you want to modify, right-click and choose the "Resize Images,quot; option from the context menu.

In the dialog box that appears, you can choose from five sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Telephone, and Custom.



In Settings, in the same dialog box, you can create preset sizes for each of the above options in pixels, centimeters, inches, and percentage; You can select image encoders for the job, as well as modify other image resizing parameters.

PowerRename

Again, in File Explorer, select the files that need to be renamed, right-click and select "PowerRename,quot; from the context menu.

In the dialog that opens, you can use "find and replace,quot; to rename your files in bulk. You also get options that allow you to exclude folders and files, include only case-sensitive names, select files by extension, and more.

Windows Shortcut Guide

%MINIFYHTML43e69a028702edc70856b955f6f0698922%

The Windows operating system is packed with hotkeys, and you could probably access almost all of its functions without having to touch the mouse. For example, Windows + M will minimize all Windows; Windows + Tab will open Task View; Window + X will show you the Quick Link menu, etc.

With PowerToys, just hold down the Windows key and you'll get a screen overlay that lists all the shortcut combinations for the current window.

Window walker

Window Walker is an Alt + Tab alternative that allows you to navigate between multiple open windows on your computer.

To open it, press Ctrl + Win and in the text box that appears type what you are looking for.

This tool is useful for when you are looking for something specific. Suppose you have a lot of browser windows open, just type the name of the website that is open in one of them and Window Walker will show it in your results for immediate access.

Whats Next…

PowerToys Utility is still in development, and you can expect to see a ton of tools before Microsoft releases its final version in September 2020.

The developers are working on features that will allow you to remap your keyboard keys, as well as an launcher for applications and services. Immediate plans also include a shortcut tool to end a program that could be slowing down the system and a Gif Maker that allows you to record your screen and convert the recording into a GIF.

