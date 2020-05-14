Porsha Williams' latest video featuring Pilar Jhena with a face full of makeup makes fans laugh like crazy

Don't be mad now, because Porsha Williams didn't put makeup on her doll's face. Pilar Jhena McKinley is looking this way because of an IG filter that Porsha used in the video.

Check out the fun video that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

😩😂 😩😂 @ pilarjhena Dennis put me on phone punishment until 2021! 13 May 13 #Loko #MyBabyBadderThanYours #QuarantineFun # Family1st, "Porsha captioned her fun video.

One of the fans of the RHOA star said, "Wow, I was like,quot; how did you get her to stay still for a moment? ", And another follower said this:" I was about to say that I know very well. well she didn't put makeup on the baby then pj turned her head and the app moved.

Someone else said, "Damn, I thought you really did make up at first!" And another follower posted this: "It took me a while to realize that this was a filter."

One follower said, "Girlll lmfao, I thought you were putting on makeup!", And another commenter posted this message: "Girl, I know you got bored at the lmaooo house. For a second I thought you really did make up with PJ.

Someone else said: Hermoso Beautiful PJ! I look forward to your own show! "And another commenter posted this message:" Why did I think this was real at first? "

Another follower burst into tears over baby PJ and said, "This strange weird bad baby misses these days with my daughter when she was a young treasure right now, Reina."

Porsha made her fans laugh as if there was no tomorrow once again a few days ago. This was when he shared a couple of photos in which he wears the same swimsuit, but in one of the photos, he also sports his belly!

Ad

He joked and told his fans that the photos are "before and after,quot; the quarantine, and that people are having a lot of fun with the comments.



Post views:

0 0