Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album to be released next month

Almost three months have passed since Pop Smoke was killed. However, his team and fans have been working to keep his memory alive. The release date of their debut album has now been announced.

According to ComplexOn Thursday, Pop Smoke manager Steven Victor shared the album artwork and release date, which is June 12. Although this project is considered their debut album, it follows their two "Meet The Woo,quot; mixtapes, which were released last year and earlier this year.

Earlier this month, his team released a statement promising new music would be coming soon. The statement read: "The public display of support and pain from all who were touched by Pop during his lifetime has provided a certain appearance of comfort during these difficult times for his family, friends and colleagues. Throughout the next This year, we will be sharing new music as we continue to build on Pop's legacy. Along with its heritage, we will make formal announcements about its founding and music projects. "

Like us previously reported, in March, 50 Cent expressed that he wanted to get on board and help finish Pop Smoke's album while sharing a good memory of Pop.

"He told his mother he would take her to an awards show, and I just want to make that part come true," 50 said.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94