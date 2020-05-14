Pop Smoke's debut album is set for release in June

The late rapper's first studio album & # 39; Meet the Woo 2 & # 39; He is scheduled to leave in June this year, four months after he was shot dead in an invasion of his home.

The long-awaited debut album of the tragic rapper Pop Smoke It will be released posthumously next month, June 2020.

The hit maker "Welcome to the party" had been working on the project in February 2020 when he was fatally shot during an invasion of his home on his Hollywood Hills property.

50 cents He was subsequently tasked with completing the first 20-year studio release as an executive producer, and used social media to attract stars like Duck, Post Malone, Chris Brownand Roddy Ricch to add features to the tracks, which he initially hoped to launch in May.

Now the manager of Pop Smoke, Steven victor, has revealed that fans will hear the finished product in a few weeks.

He shared the album cover on Instagram on Thursday, unveiled a shiny silver rose on a black background, and simply captioned it with the release date, writing, "June 12, 2020."

A title has yet to be announced.

Although it will serve as Pop Smoke's first album, it previously served two mixtapes for fans, with its most recent release. "Meet Woo 2"Debuting at number seven on the US Billboard 200 chart in early February, days before he was killed.