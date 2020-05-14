Polis's message to Musk should have been "a shame for you,quot;

%MINIFYHTML7a43f0391099433ff4996497b34d714c20%

Instead of encouraging Elon Musk to move business operations to Colorado, Governor Jared Polis should have warned the billionaire for deliberately disobeying a local coronavirus health order in Alameda County, California.

Musk reopened a Tesla factory in Fremont despite a local order that the factory was deemed not essential and should be closed with other businesses to stem the wave of coronavirus cases. The dispute led Musk to threaten to take his factory out of California.

Cops tweeted:

We want you here @Elon Musk In Colorado, we are the best of all worlds. We are very pro-business, low-tax, also pro-immigration, pro-LGBT, with a global mindset. Bright, intelligent, and motivated people love living here. @Tesla HQ, Cybertruck, gigafactory, look no further! @kimbal – Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) May 13, 2020

The only problem is that Polis had, the day before, admonished the owner of a Castle Rock restaurant for opening his doors to customers sitting in defiance of public health orders, and the state health department suspended the restaurant's business license. .

"If the state did not act and more companies followed suit, it is almost a guarantee that people would lose their lives and further delay the opening of legitimate businesses," Polis said.

That should also have been Polis' message to Musk, and we're confused about what the difference is between opening a manufacturing facility in defiance of a county health order and opening a dining room. Polis' tweet was hypocritical and fuels the narrative that throughout the United States, elected officials select winners and losers with their closing order.

There is a long and proud history of civil disobedience in the United States. Our country has created and enforced many unfair and unconstitutional laws, and some of those laws have been repealed or struck down by the courts only after protesters and activists have been willing to face jail, police brutality, and fines while upholding what that was correct.

Given the threat of the coronavirus, we believe that Polis's declaration of emergency and subsequent health orders that closed businesses were fair, based on the law, and applied equally. We would not agree with those who choose to violate the laws that their civil disobedience is justified, unlike the historical examples of the Civil Rights movement. Business owners who are understandably eager to restart their businesses should seek more constructive means to advocate for a change in the rules, including demonstrating the ability to operate without contributing to the spread of the virus.

Musk is wrong, and Polis shouldn't encourage his bad behavior, especially after discouraging the misbehavior of Colorado companies.

Musk is wrong to imply that this nation's governors are infringing on people's liberties with their public health orders: this nation's lawmakers chose to give their executives radical powers during a crisis over such events that occur once in a century.

"Frankly, in my opinion, I would call it the forced imprisonment of people in their homes against all their constitutional rights," Musk said during the Tesla meeting. "It is breaking people's freedoms in horrible and wrong ways and not why they came to the United States or built this country."

Musk should consider that the preamble to the United States Constitution says that in addition to freedom, justice, and domestic tranquility, the goal of a more perfect union should be "to promote the general welfare."

There are times for civil disobedience, and while we don't think that's the case, there is also a fine to pay for breaking any law, and Musk (who, according to media reports, asked to be the only one arrested) should have been prepared to be treated like any other American who violates an order instead of threatening retaliation for moving your company.

